Frost: Freshman WR Marcus Fleming no longer with Huskers

Another freshman from Florida has left the Nebraska football program.

Marcus Fleming, a wide receiver from Miami, is no longer on the team, head coach Scott Frost confirmed Monday.

Fleming, the Miami Northwestern graduate, appeared to have his stock on the rise in the program when he led the team with 75 yards on five catches against Northwestern on Nov. 7.

Those, though, were his only receptions of the season. He played sparingly against Penn State and Illinois at home and then did not crack the Huskers’ 74-man travel roster to Iowa.

Fleming was away from the program for several weeks during the summer when the season was in limbo while most of the team was in town working out. He returned around the time preseason camp began and had to catch up, but the coaching staff decided his talent was too enticing to keep off the field early in the season.