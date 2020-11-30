 Skip to main content
Frost: Freshman WR Marcus Fleming no longer with Huskers
Frost: Freshman WR Marcus Fleming no longer with Huskers

Marcus Fleming

Miami prep wide receiver Marcus Fleming dons a Nebraska hat after picking the Huskers in December 2019 at Northwestern High School. 

 Miami Herald

Another freshman from Florida has left the Nebraska football program. 

Marcus Fleming, a wide receiver from Miami, is no longer on the team, head coach Scott Frost confirmed Monday.

Fleming, the Miami Northwestern graduate, appeared to have his stock on the rise in the program when he led the team with 75 yards on five catches against Northwestern on Nov. 7.

Those, though, were his only receptions of the season. He played sparingly against Penn State and Illinois at home and then did not crack the Huskers’ 74-man travel roster to Iowa.

Fleming was away from the program for several weeks during the summer when the season was in limbo while most of the team was in town working out. He returned around the time preseason camp began and had to catch up, but the coaching staff decided his talent was too enticing to keep off the field early in the season.

Instead of building on the performance against Northwestern though, something went wrong.

Fleming is the fifth Florida native from Nebraska’s 2020 class to transfer out of the program already, leaving only running back Marvin Scott left from that group. He is also the final of four from Miami to leave the program before finishing one year, joining Northwestern teammate Ronald Delancy, who entered the transfer portal on Black Friday, defensive back Jaiden Francois and safety Henry Gray. Crawfordville linebacker Keyshawn Greene also transferred before the season began.

Nebraska's 2020 receiving class was ranked the No. 3 group in the country by Rivals, but it has not produced like a top group so far. Fleming is now gone and junior college transfer Omar Manning has played only a handful of snaps (also against Northwestern). 

Former Bellevue West standout Zavier Betts (six catches, 95 yards, TD) has been the best of the bunch so far, while Alante Brown's playing time continues to trend slowly but steadily upward. Will Nixon (Waco, Texas) is a promising young player but suffered a torn ACL in July. He might be ready for spring football. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

