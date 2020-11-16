Frost explains Huskers' move to west sideline after nearly 60 years on the east side

Scott Frost smiled at the question.

"I wondered if anybody was ever going to ask me," the Nebraska football head coach said.

The second-most striking difference in Husker football at Memorial Stadium in 2020 — well behind the distinct lack of 90,000 fans in the stands, replaced by 6,000 cardboard cutouts during the COVID-19 pandemic — is that NU literally switched sides.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Huskers called the east sideline home since Bob Devaney took over the program in 1962 but on Saturday against Penn State had the west sideline.

Frost explained why.

"With no fans in the stands, it's just kind of an empty barn in there," Frost said. "It's not a lot of fun and we need the fans back. But, it's real easy with us signaling (plays) in, to be able to see the East sideline from the coaches' box.

"I wanted to make sure we could do everything we could to protect our signals, particularly when there's less chaos in the stadium."

The coaches boxes are in West Stadium on the same level as the press box, giving a clear line of sight across the field to the east sideline.