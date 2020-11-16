 Skip to main content
Frost explains Huskers' move to west sideline after nearly 60 years on the east side
Frost explains Huskers' move to west sideline after nearly 60 years on the east side

Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.14

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost leads the Huskers out onto a nearly empty stadium before taking on Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Scott Frost smiled at the question. 

"I wondered if anybody was ever going to ask me," the Nebraska football head coach said. 

The second-most striking difference in Husker football at Memorial Stadium in 2020 — well behind the distinct lack of 90,000 fans in the stands, replaced by 6,000 cardboard cutouts during the COVID-19 pandemic — is that NU literally switched sides. 

The Huskers called the east sideline home since Bob Devaney took over the program in 1962 but on Saturday against Penn State had the west sideline. 

Frost explained why. 

"With no fans in the stands, it's just kind of an empty barn in there," Frost said. "It's not a lot of fun and we need the fans back. But, it's real easy with us signaling (plays) in, to be able to see the East sideline from the coaches' box. 

"I wanted to make sure we could do everything we could to protect our signals, particularly when there's less chaos in the stadium." 

The coaches boxes are in West Stadium on the same level as the press box, giving a clear line of sight across the field to the east sideline. 

On Saturday, Nebraska had staffers on the sideline with large rectangular pieces of material standing right behind the players and assistant coaches who were sending signals onto the field. That fully blocked anybody on the west sideline from being able to see the calls.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

