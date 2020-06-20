Frost encouraged by feedback from players on matters of equality, inclusiveness at NU

No community is immune to the kind of tension and anger that has pulsed through the United States in the weeks since George Floyd was killed in the custody of Minneapolis police late last month.
As demonstrations have swelled, so, too, has the willingness of student-athletes to speak their minds and, in some cases, speak out against leaders at the programs they play for.
It’s happened at Iowa, Oklahoma State and Utah. It will probably happen elsewhere. To date, though, third-year Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said he’s been heartened by the conversations he’s had with players within his own program.
“I would be shocked that any of our coaches have ever done anything like that,” Frost told local reporters Tuesday when asked about the accusations of derogatory comments and fostering of uncomfortable environments for Black players elsewhere. “I haven’t been involved in every conversation that’s ever happened around this building or other buildings that we’ve been in, but that’s not the type of men that I know that work here. In fact, every fall camp, every single night we have team-building and usually that team building is having people come talk to our team about issues like this. Whether it’s race, whether it’s treatment of women, whether it’s gambling and making sure our kids stay away from that, we try to educate our guys as often as we can about all those things.
“Every fall camp we’re going to have one of them for sure is going to be about language in regards to (race). We try to educate the kids on what language they should use and what language they shouldn’t use. Some of those words are not welcome in our program. From anybody.”
Frost said the unique offseason so far, with a schedule completely overhauled due to the coronavirus pandemic, has not been ideal for addressing such emotional and powerful issues with his team. For instance, NU cannot have full team meetings because coaches aren’t allowed direct, organized contact with players currently and because local health guidelines prevent the team from meeting as a whole anyway.
“So unfortunately in a time like this, it’s a little bit more piecemeal, and we’re trying to do it individually the best we can,” Frost said. “I do feel really good about where our team is from a psychological standpoint and a team standpoint. I know there’s a lot of strong opinions about a lot of the things going on, but just as it relates to our team, our guys are getting along really well and feel like they’re in a safe environment with their brothers on the team. …
“I am proud of the fact that talking to a lot of our guys, that none of our players feel discriminated against or feel like those issue exist in the building. I shouldn’t say none; the ones I’ve talked to have all given me really positive answers on that.”
Nebraska players, Frost said, should feel free to say what they think and express their opinions publicly, whether that’s on racial inequality or other issues. While no Husker players have been made available for interviews so far this offseason, many have taken to social media to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement, and several have attended rallies and marches in Lincoln and elsewhere.
“We’ve always, I think, been on the right side of this in letting our players have their own voice,” Frost said. “All I want to do is try to educate our guys to use their voice in the right way. That doesn’t mean telling them what to say; that just means to help them understand that social media is a valuable thing because you can spread information, but it can also be dangerous. I just want our kids to understand that how they portray themselves on that is, we call it their résumé to the world and to be smart about what they’re putting on those things.
“But we’ve never tried to stifle our kids’ voices. I want them to have the outlet to voice their opinions, say what they think, and we’ll always encourage that kind of free thinking and free speech in our program.”
Frost, the Wood River native who played seven years in the NFL, has coached at various levels and has talked previously about how he’s lived in more than a dozen places around the country over the course of his playing and coaching career. He believes strongly that football is more of a bond-builder than a divider. He feels strongly enough about that, in fact, that he thinks football can be a model for others to follow.
“They say there’s no atheists in foxholes, and I think it’s hard to have some of those issues on football teams because a football team gives you an environment where people of all different races and backgrounds can come together and learn about each other and see the good in one another and work together,” Frost said. “Football teams, honestly, are kind of an example that other people can follow. And we need to be an example because of our influence here at Nebraska football, and we’ll try to be.
“The best way I know how to do that is to continue to provide an environment within these walls where everybody feels safe and equal.”
