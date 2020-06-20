Frost encouraged by feedback from players on matters of equality, inclusiveness at NU

Nebraska players, Frost said, should feel free to say what they think and express their opinions publicly, whether that’s on racial inequality or other issues. While no Husker players have been made available for interviews so far this offseason, many have taken to social media to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement, and several have attended rallies and marches in Lincoln and elsewhere.

“We’ve always, I think, been on the right side of this in letting our players have their own voice,” Frost said. “All I want to do is try to educate our guys to use their voice in the right way. That doesn’t mean telling them what to say; that just means to help them understand that social media is a valuable thing because you can spread information, but it can also be dangerous. I just want our kids to understand that how they portray themselves on that is, we call it their résumé to the world and to be smart about what they’re putting on those things.

“But we’ve never tried to stifle our kids’ voices. I want them to have the outlet to voice their opinions, say what they think, and we’ll always encourage that kind of free thinking and free speech in our program.”