Frost doesn't want to use Martinez's missed practice time last week as an excuse for misfires

Martinez, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound junior, returned to action the next series and finished the game 16-for-27 passing for 111 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions. He completed 13-of-16 in the first half but missed chances at big plays by overthrowing Wan’Dale Robinson (for a touchdown) and Oliver Martin (for at least a big chunk). He completed just 3-of-11 after halftime.

Although Martinez appeared to be trying to loosen up his right shoulder at times, Frost didn't want to use it as an excuse for the quarterback's misfires.

"When things are there, we have to do a good job as a coaching staff, quarterback and entire team," the coach said. "He did come back to practice later last week and threw it great all week. I mean, we were hitting everything in practice. There were just three or four throws (Saturday) that would've made a big difference if we had hit them, and we didn't. That can happen in any game.

"We have to make sure there's not a defensive lineman in his lap when he's trying to make those throws. I have a lot of confidence in those guys, and we'll keep working with them because we need to be able to hit those things."