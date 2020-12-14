Frost doesn't want to use Martinez's missed practice time last week as an excuse for misfires

Nebraska quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey have continued to split repetitions in recent practices, a situation that challenges the Huskers' offensive staff.
Preparing two quarterbacks to play on Saturdays obviously is doable, but isn't necessarily ideal.
Another challenge cropped up last week when Martinez, who has started five of the team's seven games, missed a practice because of a shoulder injury, Nebraska coach Scott Frost told reporters Monday.
"Luke got a lot (of repetitions) that day, and we made up for that a little the following day with Adrian," said Frost, who indicated that Martinez missed practice early in the week.
Martinez started Saturday's 24-17 home loss to Minnesota, but left the game temporarily early in the first quarter. Trainers examined his left (nonthrowing) hand and/or wrist on the sideline. As that was happening, McCaffrey threw two passes, the second of which was intercepted and eventually led to the Gophers' first touchdown.
Martinez, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound junior, returned to action the next series and finished the game 16-for-27 passing for 111 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions. He completed 13-of-16 in the first half but missed chances at big plays by overthrowing Wan’Dale Robinson (for a touchdown) and Oliver Martin (for at least a big chunk). He completed just 3-of-11 after halftime.
Although Martinez appeared to be trying to loosen up his right shoulder at times, Frost didn't want to use it as an excuse for the quarterback's misfires.
"When things are there, we have to do a good job as a coaching staff, quarterback and entire team," the coach said. "He did come back to practice later last week and threw it great all week. I mean, we were hitting everything in practice. There were just three or four throws (Saturday) that would've made a big difference if we had hit them, and we didn't. That can happen in any game.
"We have to make sure there's not a defensive lineman in his lap when he's trying to make those throws. I have a lot of confidence in those guys, and we'll keep working with them because we need to be able to hit those things."
As for the speedy McCaffrey, a 6-1, 200-pound redshirt freshman, he hasn't been playing positions other than quarterback in recent games because Nebraska coaches want to give him practice reps at quarterback, Frost said. The coach said he planned to play McCaffrey at quarterback Dec. 5 against Purdue, but Martinez got on a roll.
Frost indicated he wanted to get McCaffrey more reps at quarterback against Minnesota and will try to get him QB reps Friday against Rutgers.
"Every rep we give him at running back or somewhere else, we're taking away from other guys who are trying to get ready at that position, too," Frost said. "In certain games there have been packages for (McCaffrey) where we're going to run certain plays with him, but that just gets a little heavy when you have a lot of packages with Wan'Dale at running back or Wan'Dale at receiver, and Luke here or Luke there, and that slows down our rhythm a little bit, too.
"We're going to be a better team when we can largely keep the same guys on the field and call everything we have."
Frost said "little things here and there" often hold back the offense. Entering Saturday's game, he felt confident in the offense because it had been sharp in practice for the past three weeks.
However, the game began poorly for Nebraska as Martinez's lateral pass bounced off Robinson's hands. Robinson recovered for a 9-yard loss, and the offense sputtered for much of the day, in part because pass protection wasn't great.
However, Frost said Martinez made some excellent throws, particularly when he had time in the pocket.
Clearly, however, consistency is lacking.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!