Frost: Decision between Martinez, McCaffrey to be made in coming days; 'we trust them both'

"I have unwavering belief in both of them," wide receiver and captain Kade Warner told reporters Monday.

Martinez was efficient in the run game, rushing for 102 yards on 13 carries, but finished 12-of-27 passing for 125 yards and threw a costly interception in the end zone on his final snap of the game.

“I talked to him about it,” Frost said of the low completion percentage. “I think there just needs to be some decisions that are made a little quicker and more efficiently and then a few balls that were just errant or out of bounds that needed to be put on the money. But, for the most part, I think it’s just processing information quickly and getting the ball out on time where it’s supposed to go at a better clip.

“Just eliminating the plays that are killing us on drives. Just a couple of plays here and there will kill you in a game.”

McCaffrey was 12-of-16 passing for 93 yards and a costly interception of his own. He rushed eight times for 49 yards.

“Luke came in and did a good job,” Frost said. “We had a play on first-and-goal at the 2 that we made a mistake on and he kind of got us in the wrong thing. That’s a first-game thing. Obviously, the interception was unfortunate and that has to be a high ball, high and inside. So there were a couple of mistakes.