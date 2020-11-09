Frost: Decision between Martinez, McCaffrey to be made in coming days; 'we trust them both'

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said a decision on who will start at quarterback against Penn State on Saturday "is going to have to develop" over the course of the week.
"We have a lot of kids that played well, a lot of young kids that are, I think, ready to play," Frost said Monday, adding that competition will dictate playing time against the Nittany Lions. “I think our team understands that we’re going to compete and let everyone compete on the practice field and play the guy that practices the best and gives us the best chance to win. There's a bunch of positions that will be that way this week, including quarterback.”
Junior Adrian Martinez, of course, has started the first two games of the 2020 season and has 23 career starts under his belt. He was replaced by redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey for the fourth quarter of Saturday’s loss to Northwestern after Frost had said he considered both to be starting-caliber players during preseason camp.
"Those are both great human beings and really good football players," Frost said. “We trust them both. We rely on them both. They’ll both handle the situation well and I hope that they compete.”
McCaffrey played all three of the Huskers' fourth-quarter drives. Martinez's final play of the afternoon was an interception in the end zone on a play that Frost said looked "way off" from a timing perspective.
"I have unwavering belief in both of them," wide receiver and captain Kade Warner told reporters Monday.
Martinez was efficient in the run game, rushing for 102 yards on 13 carries, but finished 12-of-27 passing for 125 yards and threw a costly interception in the end zone on his final snap of the game.
“I talked to him about it,” Frost said of the low completion percentage. “I think there just needs to be some decisions that are made a little quicker and more efficiently and then a few balls that were just errant or out of bounds that needed to be put on the money. But, for the most part, I think it’s just processing information quickly and getting the ball out on time where it’s supposed to go at a better clip.
Support Local Journalism
“Just eliminating the plays that are killing us on drives. Just a couple of plays here and there will kill you in a game.”
McCaffrey was 12-of-16 passing for 93 yards and a costly interception of his own. He rushed eight times for 49 yards.
“Luke came in and did a good job,” Frost said. “We had a play on first-and-goal at the 2 that we made a mistake on and he kind of got us in the wrong thing. That’s a first-game thing. Obviously, the interception was unfortunate and that has to be a high ball, high and inside. So there were a couple of mistakes.
“But Luke’s personality in general, he’s a spark plug. He’s just got energy that exudes out of him and I think people rally to that. That’s kind of why we (put him in). We felt like we needed a spark and just his nature provides that spark.”
Frost indicated that even though Martinez and McCaffrey have both played this season, Martinez was getting more practice repetitions with the No. 1 offense during the practice week since the season began. This week could proceed a little bit differently depending on how soon Frost, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick make a decision.
“We’ve got to determine what we’re going to do there,” Frost said.
Warner, meanwhile, said he and Martinez spent some time together Sunday evening and put the loss against Northwestern in the rearview mirror.
"He knows that he didn't play his best, he knows there's mistakes he made that he wishes he had back, but he also knows nobody will work harder to correct those mistakes than him,” Warner said.
Then there’s the matter of having essentially an open quarterback competition in the middle of a season. Frost said there’s no perfect way to navigate it.
“I wish I had the magic answer for that, but all I can tell you is I’m going to treat that position just like any other,” Frost said. “It would be a disservice to my football team to play a player at any position if we had a player at that position that we thought gave us a better chance to win.
“We just have to evaluate like any other position and play the guy that practices the best and is most ready to help us win a football game.”
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!