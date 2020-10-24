Frost, Day question veracity of targeting calls that cost NU two players in defensive backfield

A junior, Taylor-Britt immediately put his hands in the air before leaving the field. Television cameras showed an emotional Taylor-Britt on the sideline after he had been ejected.

Williams' hit, on Buckeyes receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, was much more violent than Taylor-Britt's. But Williams also appeared to avoid Smith-Njigba's head.

It was probably easier to do so in a win, but Ohio State coach Ryan Day was sympathetic to NU losing both players.

"I know Scott and I know the guys on the defensive staff and I know that they would never teach that. There's some tough spots in there," Day said. "We certainly know and understand it from last year, we had our own share, but when it's going fast, you're trying to make decisions on how to get a guy down, it's hard.

"I'd be shocked if there was any malintent there. But at the same time you understand you've got the protect the players and that's part of this right now, which isn't easy at times."

Correct or not, the portion of Nebraska's defense many considered a strength prior to the season is now down two starters.

A third key player, linebacker JoJo Domann, was also called for targeting before that call was reversed.