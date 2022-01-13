Frost completes coaching staff with former TCU RBs coach Bryan Applewhite

Nebraska coach Scott Frost's coaching staff rebuild is complete, pending any unexpected movement in the coming weeks and months.

Frost on Thursday finalized the hire of former TCU running backs coach Bryan Applewhite to the same position on his coaching staff.

“It is an honor to join the coaching staff at Nebraska, one of the most storied and tradition-rich football programs in the country,” Applewhite said in a school news release announcing his hire. “I am appreciative of the opportunity Coach Frost has given to me and my family, and I look forward to working alongside him and the rest of the coaching staff.

"I can’t wait to get to Lincoln to meet the young men in our program and get to work.”

Applewhite spent the past two seasons with Gary Patterson coaching running backs for the Horned Frogs and before that was at Colorado State for five years.

He's been in college football for 20-plus seasons. Before Colorado State, Applewhite coached five seasons at Louisiana-Monroe (2010-14) and six at Wyoming (2003-08) with a year at FCS Montana State in between.