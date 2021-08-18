Frost comments on report saying he was 'key proponent' in trying to back out of Oklahoma game

However, the situation became a boondoggle for the NU athletic department when the news broke on March 12. Nebraska didn't release any kind of statement on the matter for several hours as frustration from the Husker fan base began to bubble over.

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione released a statement on March 12 that read, in part, "We fully intend and expect to play the game as it is scheduled."

"The University of Nebraska is looking forward to playing Oklahoma in Norman on (Sept. 18),” former NU athletic director Bill Moos said in a March statement. "Due to the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to Husker Athletics and the local community, our administration did explore the possibility of adding an eighth home game this fall. That option would have helped us mitigate cost-cutting measures and provide a much-needed boost to our local economy. Ultimately, the decision was made to move forward with our game at Oklahoma in 2021."

In late March, Frost claimed he didn't know who first broached the possibility of backing out of the Oklahoma game.

"I don't remember where the conversation started for sure, I just know that with a $45-50 million cut to last year's budget, any and all things were on the table," he said then.