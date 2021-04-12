Frost breaks down where each of his quarterbacks stand at mid-point of spring ball

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Simply put, I thought he threw it the best he’s thrown it last Friday,” Frost said of the Muscle Shoals, Alabama, native. “That continues to improve. He and Mario have been working on his stroke a little bit. He’s always been a quick decision-maker, he sees the field really well. He’s accurate and he gets the ball out of his hands. He pushed the ball down the field well on Friday, certainly can run well and he made a couple of plays with his feet, too.

“If we get all that squared away, I think the big thing for him will just be reps and confidence.”

Haarberg has opened eyes since he arrived on campus in January. Remember that Frost and Verduzco weren’t able to see the Kearney Catholic graduate throw the ball in person because of the pandemic, but Verduzco said last week that Haarberg was "pretty clean" mechanically.

Frost expounded on Monday.

“Honestly, he’s the type of kid, we’re not going to mess with the way he throws it much because it jumps out of his hand,” Frost said. “With him, it’s more getting comfortable with the offense, getting confidence, making sure he’s making the right reads. His ability will take care of the rest.”