Nebraska football coach Scott Frost cleared the big meeting room of his assistants Monday morning at North Stadium.
It was just the head coach and his players before practice. According to players, some key talking points were reiterated, and there were even some apologies made.
"You could tell a few people lost their cool throughout the game," said Husker junior running back Dedrick Mills, referring to Saturday's 38-31 home loss to Indiana. "A lot of things were said."
Mills said some players apologized to Frost, and Frost apologized to players.
"I think everybody appreciated it by the way we responded at practice today," Mills said. "I think he appreciated it, too."
As Nebraska (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) began preparations for Saturday's game at Purdue (2-6, 1-4), Frost evidently wanted to drive home some key talking points with his players as the Huskers seek two more wins in the final four regular-season games to become bowl eligible. The Huskers' chances to win their division have long since faded.
Nebraska junior right tackle Matt Farniok, a team captain, expressed appreciation for his head coach's decision to have the heart-to-heart meeting.
Farniok said Frost implored the players "to just be fanatical about getting your job done and getting your job done perfectly."
"It was just him driving home the point of you can't accept OK," said Farniok, referring to Frost's message to the players right after Saturday's loss. "You can't accept that it's good enough. It has to be perfect. You have to do everything in your will power to get the job done and get it right. That was really the main point."
Nebraska has dropped three of its past four games and now stands 8-12 in two seasons with Frost in charge.
So, yes, frustration could be building. It's only natural. Frost told reporters Monday his frustration stemmed in part from his team committing the same sort of errors that cost it wins last season, and that he made a "conscious decision" to be more critical of players during the heat of battle.
"There comes a time and a place where you have to rip some tails, honestly, and that's what we did (during the game)," Frost said. "But I wanted our players to understand the reason we did that, why we did that. I wanted them to know it's never personal, and the guys get it."
Farniok seemed to understand his coach's intentions.
"No one here likes losing," Farniok said. "It hurts us more than anyone wants to say. People get mad, and sometimes tempers flare. That's all it was (in the meeting). It was just like, 'Hey, I blew my top a little bit, my bad.'"
Added Farniok, "The meeting just shows (Frost) truly does care. He's not just here because he wants to coach football. He cares about us as people and cares about this place in an extreme amount. He wants us to be the best players we can be, but he also wants us to be the best men we can be."
Meanwhile, Mills said he was fine with the notion of Wan'Dale Robinson taking a leadership role down the season's home stretch. Robinson said he challenges players when it's needed.
"He earned that right," Mills said. "You see what he does every Saturday. He gets hurt -- he might go down -- but the next play he's back up. He was ready to go this week. Anybody could have sat out this week and complained. But he's out there toughing it out. He's earned that right to say what he needs to say to the older guys if he needs to."