Frost: Adrian Martinez 'is going to be our quarterback'; Huskers feel like they have two starters

"I don't know how much separation there is,” Frost said. “I think we have two first-string quarterbacks. That’s the way we feel about them. I really believe that if Luke was the one that had been playing and we would have had the same camp, it might be Luke. They both had tremendous camps and we see ourselves as having the luxury of having two starters."

With Martinez getting the nod, one of the most interesting subplots early in the season will be what role McCaffrey has in the offense.

"If he's one of the best players to have on the field and he's not playing quarterback, we'll certainly look for opportunities to make sure our best players are out there,” Frost said of the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Colorado native last week.

The dead-even race also indicates that Frost and NU’s coaches could have a shorter leash with Martinez if he shows signs of the same struggles that plagued him in 2019. Martinez, of course, has a strong freshman season and plenty of good tape last year from which to build. Despite not playing his best for much of last year and missing two games due to injury, Martinez finished third in the Big Ten in total offense at 252.8 yards per game. He also is one of only six players in the country to enter his 2020 season with 4,000 yards passing and 1,000 rushing under his belt.