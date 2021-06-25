From three major coaching hires to a big-time facilities project, here's a look at the Bill Moos timeline

Bill Moos announced Friday that he is retiring effective June 30. Here is a look at a busy 3½-year run for the Husker athletic director:
1995-2007: Serves as athletic director at Oregon.
2010-2017: Serves as athletic director at Washington State.
Oct. 15, 2017: Moos is hired and introduced as Nebraska's 15th athletic director, replacing Shawn Eichorst, who was fired a month earlier.
Nov. 25, 2017: Mike Riley is fired as football coach after three seasons, marking Moos' first big move within the athletic department.
Dec. 2, 2017: Moos hires former Husker quarterback great Scott Frost to take over the football program.
May 3, 2018: A Washington State audit reveals a mismanagement of funds during Moos' tenure in Pullman.
June 13, 2018: Sean Maymi is hired as the Husker men's tennis coach. He replaces Kerry McDermott, who was coach for 37 years.
June 13, 2018: Mark Hankins is hired as the Husker men's golf coach, taking over for Bill Spangler, who was let go after 17 years as head coach.
Oct. 16, 2018: Nebraska announces that longtime women's gymnastics coach Dan Kendig is retiring. The program was later hit with minor sanctions after it was revealed that NCAA rules were violated.
Jan. 2019: Nebraska President Hank Bounds and Chancellor Ronnie Green release a statement in support of Moos. "In his first 15 months, Bill has done a great job guiding our athletic department. He has our full support, and we look forward to his continued strong leadership."
Feb. 2019: Former Husker Heather Brink is named the women's gymnastics coach after serving as an assistant under Kendig.
March 26, 2019: Tim Miles is fired as Nebraska men's basketball coach, marking the end of his seven-year tenure with the program.
March 30, 2019: Fred Hoiberg is hired as Nebraska men's basketball coach.
April 9, 2019: Former Husker Rachel Martin is hired as Nebraska's rifle coach.
June 14, 2019: Moos hires former Husker Will Bolt as baseball coach. He replaces Darin Erstad, who announced his retirement from coaching a week earlier.
June 17, 2019: Lisa Johnson is hired as Nebraska women's golf coach. She replaces Robin Krapfl, who announced her retirement.
July 2019: John Johnson and Garrett Klassy join the Nebraska Athletic Department as senior deputy athletic directors.
Sept. 3, 2019: Assistant bowling coach Paul Klempa is promoted to head coach after longtime coach Bill Straub announces his retirement.
Sept. 2019: Nebraska announces a major facilities undertaking — a $155 million, 350,000-square-foot North expansion project serving as the new home for Nebraska football and other student-athlete needs.
Aug. 11, 2020: The Big Ten announces it will cancel the football season due to COVID-19. Moos and Frost lead the charge to keep a season afloat.
Aug. 2020: Moos announces furloughs and salary reductions within the athletic department due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
April 30, 2021: Nebraska breaks ground on the Go Big facilities project. Moos, Nebraska President Ted Carter and Chancellor Ronnie Green are in attendance.
May 24, 2021: Mindy Miles is hired as Nebraska's rifle coach.
June 15, 2021: In one of his final hiring moves, Moos brings on Matt Wackerly to serve as the Huskers' cross country coach. He replaces David Harris, who announced his retirement a few days earlier.
June 16, 2021: Moos travels to Scottsbluff to take part in the Big Red Blitz tour.
June 22, 2021: Former Nebraska Wesleyan coach Brett Balak is hired as the Huskers' next men's golf coach, replacing Hankins, who left for Missouri.
June 25, 2021: Moos announces he is retiring as NU AD effective June 30.