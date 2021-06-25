From three major coaching hires to a big-time facilities project, here's a look at the Bill Moos timeline

Oct. 16, 2018: Nebraska announces that longtime women's gymnastics coach Dan Kendig is retiring. The program was later hit with minor sanctions after it was revealed that NCAA rules were violated.

Jan. 2019: Nebraska President Hank Bounds and Chancellor Ronnie Green release a statement in support of Moos. "In his first 15 months, Bill has done a great job guiding our athletic department. He has our full support, and we look forward to his continued strong leadership."

Feb. 2019: Former Husker Heather Brink is named the women's gymnastics coach after serving as an assistant under Kendig.

March 26, 2019: Tim Miles is fired as Nebraska men's basketball coach, marking the end of his seven-year tenure with the program.

March 30, 2019: Fred Hoiberg is hired as Nebraska men's basketball coach.

April 9, 2019: Former Husker Rachel Martin is hired as Nebraska's rifle coach.

June 14, 2019: Moos hires former Husker Will Bolt as baseball coach. He replaces Darin Erstad, who announced his retirement from coaching a week earlier.