From Osborne to the hot dog guy, these Husker characters captured the hearts of Nebraska fans

Johnny Rodgers

A beloved Husker and quite possibly the most electric player in school history, "The Jet" broke a bunch of records and won the 1972 Heisman Trophy. And when you are part of one of the most memorable plays in Husker lore — his punt return at Oklahoma in the Game of the Century — you belong on this list.

Brook Berringer

Nebraska fans loved Berringer's work ethic and his maturity. Now in an age where college quarterbacks transfer to another school in a flash, you appreciate more Berringer's willingness to stick it out at Nebraska. His life ended way too soon, but his legacy remains strong.

Alex Henery

Husker fans don't like losing to Colorado. So when Alex Henery booted the longest field goal in school history, a 57-yarder in 2008, Memorial Stadium erupted, Henery never had to buy a meal in Lincoln again (OK, maybe not completely true), and he found a spot in the hearts of Husker Nation.

Kenny Walker