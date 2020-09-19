From Osborne to the hot dog guy, these Husker characters captured the hearts of Nebraska fans

Whether it's making an unforgettable play that leads to free drinks for life in Lincoln or exhibiting characteristics that appeal to Nebraskans, Husker football has no shortage of adored characters.
Some are obvious. Some are not. They all share something in common: At some point, they have stolen the hearts of Husker fans.
So here they are, the most beloved Huskers (not necessarily the greatest or most talented):
Tom Osborne
Who in the Nebraska household is more beloved than Dr. Tom? Osborne led the program for 25 years, a stretch that included one of the most dominating runs in college football history. The Huskers won national titles in 1994, 1995 and 1997 (sending Osborne out a winner). Nebraska fans gravitated to the soft-spoken Osborne at every turn during and after his role as coach.
Bob Devaney
He made his way from Wyoming, and what followed was the start of something special. The rise of Husker football started with Devaney, who led the Huskers to national championships in 1970 and ’71. He was smart, savvy and a fighter — traits adored by Big Red players and fans.
I.M. Hipp
Nebraska fans have a deep affection for walk-ons, and Hipp is at the top. Considered Nebraska's most famous walk-on, the Chapin, South Carolina, native left the program as NU's all-time leading rusher (2,940 yards).
Johnny Rodgers
A beloved Husker and quite possibly the most electric player in school history, "The Jet" broke a bunch of records and won the 1972 Heisman Trophy. And when you are part of one of the most memorable plays in Husker lore — his punt return at Oklahoma in the Game of the Century — you belong on this list.
Brook Berringer
Nebraska fans loved Berringer's work ethic and his maturity. Now in an age where college quarterbacks transfer to another school in a flash, you appreciate more Berringer's willingness to stick it out at Nebraska. His life ended way too soon, but his legacy remains strong.
Alex Henery
Husker fans don't like losing to Colorado. So when Alex Henery booted the longest field goal in school history, a 57-yarder in 2008, Memorial Stadium erupted, Henery never had to buy a meal in Lincoln again (OK, maybe not completely true), and he found a spot in the hearts of Husker Nation.
Kenny Walker
Walker was one of the best stories in college football for many years. He became deaf at the age of 2, but that didn't stop the defensive tackle from becoming an All-American at Nebraska. When Walker stepped onto the field on Senior Day in 1990, the fans paid tribute with a pregame "deaf clap," raising their arms in the air and turning their hands back and forth — the sign-language signal for applause.
Ndamukong Suh
Suh has a controversial reputation in the NFL, but that hasn't changed his place on this list. To this day, Nebraskans in rural cafes sip their coffee and talk about the 2009 Big 12 Championship Game. You know, when Texas quarterback Colt McCoy was running for his life.
Tommie Frazier
How pretty a sight it was to watch Touchdown Tommie run the option attack. No Husker did it better, and when you quarterback two national championship teams, you're as beloved as they come.
Brandon Rigoni
The Lincoln Southeast graduate wasn't a blue-chip recruit or a rising star. He was a 5-foot-6 walk-on who became a fan favorite because of his effort and tenacity on special teams. In 2006, he was named Nebraska Lifter of the Year.
Grant Wistrom
The Webb City, Missouri, native had such a high motor. He brought it on every play, and Husker fans appreciated that. Wistrom won the Lombardi Award in 1997 and was part of three national championship teams. He's one of the greatest Blackshirts to ever tie on the cleats.
Barron Miles
The 5-8 cornerback wasn't the biggest player on the field, but he played large every time. He was a lunch-pail guy, and in addition to being a physical corner, was NU's top special teams player, served as a backup punter for road games, and even practiced at quarterback with Tommie Frazier and Brooke Berringer slowed by injuries.
Carlos Polk
He probably doesn't quite get the credit he deserves. A former All-American, Polk was a tackle machine in 1999 and 2000 and a vocal leader. Husker fans loved guys who could hit, and Polk was a heavy hitter.
Dave Rimington
Nebraska fans love tough guys, and how tough was the greatest center in program history? He played his entire Husker career with a torn knee ligament. He won the Outland Trophy twice (1981 and ’82) and the Lombardi once (1982). Now the guy has a big-time college football award named after him.
Cory Schlesinger
Nebraska fans looooooove their fullbacks, and the pride of Duncan is at or near the top for most of them. It was his two fourth-quarter touchdowns that helped lift Nebraska to the 1994 national championship, shaking the monkey off the back of Tom Osborne.
Tom Rathman
He just looked like bulldozer out there with the neck roll and large shoulder pads. Oh, and he could carry the offensive load, too. The Grand Island native rushed for a fullback school-record 881 yards in 1985, which ranked fifth in the Big Eight that season.
Turner Gill
He was 28-2 as a starter, including 22-0 in Big Eight games. Uh, yeah, that will get you some love from the Big Red faithful. Gill was a great passing quarterback before passing at Nebraska became cool. The engineer of the Scoring Explosion offense, he threw only 11 interceptions in 428 attempts as a senior.
Jeff Kinney
How hard did the McCook native play the game? Just look at his tattered tear-away jerseys. The state of Nebraska fist-pumped at once in 1971 when Kinney dove into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown against the Sooners in the Game of the Century.
Brendan Holbein
A 5-9 split end from Cozad, Holbein captured the hearts of fans with his tenacious blocking on the perimeter. He was a pretty good receiver, too, catching 47 career passes for 592 yards.
Milt Tenopir
The architect of the "Pipeline," Tenopir coached the best offensive lines in school history. His O-lines were a reflection of the state's toughness and hard-working mentality. Fans loved Milt. Players loved him even more. "There wasn't anybody who didn't like Milt," Charlie McBride told the Journal Star after Tenopir died in 2017.
Charlie McBride
Nebraska's defenses were staunch, physical and nasty. At Tom Osborne's side was McBride, the man at the controls for some of the greatest Blackshirt units in program history. To this day, Husker defenses try to play to the standard set by McBride.
Greg Sharpe
A welcomed voice in a tractor cab during fall harvest or in a car on I-80, Sharpe has been calling Husker games on the radio for more than a decade. He'll be entering his 13th season and will be serving a more prominent role for fans who won't be able to attend the games in person.
Clarence Thomas
One of the more famous Husker fans sits on the U.S. Supreme Court. Justice Thomas has been known to attend games and address Husker teams and coaches.
Stephen Potter
Before the "Viener Schlinger," there was Potter, the original Memorial Stadium hot dog slinger. Satisfying the hunger of fans every Saturday for 36 years, Potter could throw a foil-wrapped hot dog behind his back with either hand. The Gothenburg native died in 2019.
Jeff Schmahl
The father of HuskerVision, Schmahl brought fans closer to behind the scenes with his brainchild — Tunnel Walk. At the time, Schmahl's idea was considered groundbreaking for college or professional football games. Schmahl passed away in 2015, but Tunnel Walk remains the most anticipated staple of gameday in Lincoln.
Herbie Husker
You've got to put the mascot on this list, right? Herbie became NU's official mascot in the mid-1970s. He has been through multiple revisions, though nothing beats the overall-wearing, corn husk-bearing Herbie.
Kent Titze
Speaking of old school Herbie Husker, Titze is a real-life walking Herbie. When people would tell Titze he looked like the old Herbie, he started dressing like the mascot. Easy to spot at games, Titze gives Husker fans a shot of nostalgia.
