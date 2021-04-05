From limiting turnovers to self-motivation, Adrian Martinez is focused on an offseason of growth

Martinez sounded refreshed and recharged while talking about it, just as he did in labeling 2021 a "prove it" year during a behind-the-scenes video published by the program over the weekend.

Certainly, it has been a bumpy ride for Martinez and the team he’s captained twice. In addition to trying to bounce back from shoulder surgery and lead the team through all of the COVID-19 interruptions in 2020, Martinez lost his job to Luke McCaffrey during the season, only to get it back after two games.

"It was adversity, something to battle through and something to persevere through," he said. "I didn’t give up and I continued to be a leader, and I think more than anything it showed in myself that I could still have an impact on the field and during practice without being the starting quarterback."

Even so, it took a toll. It’s not easy to be told that you’re getting benched, nor is it easy delivering the message. Verduzco, who wasn’t made available to reporters over the second half of the 2020 regular season, got emotional talking about that stretch of games.