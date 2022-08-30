From JoJo Domann to Devine Ozigbo, here's how ex-Huskers fared on NFL cut day

Tuesday is the deadline for NFL teams to finalize their 53-man active rosters, making for an uneasy day for many players battling for the final one or two spots on a team.

That includes several former Huskers. Here's a look at who received news — good and bad.

Samori Toure got good news. The undrafted wide receiver made a splash during fall camp and led the Green Bay Packers in receiving yards during three preseason games.

The last receiver spot seemingly came down to Toure and Juwann Winfree, a former sixth-round pick out of Colorado who has been with Green Bay since 2019. He was cut Tuesday.

Austin Allen received bad news. Allen did not crack the New York Giants' roster but is expected to join the team's practice squad assuming he clears waivers.

The 6-foot-4 tight end eclipsed 600 yards for Nebraska last season and had a strong preseason finale for New York, nabbing four passes for 40 yards and a touchdown.

JoJo Domann heard good news. Going undrafted wasn't the former Nebraska nickel's plan, but he's made the most of it. That won't surprise many Husker fans, who know all about Domann's toughness and resolve.

He'll break camp as a member of the Indianapolis Colts' active roster.

Ben Stille got bad news. He won't initially be on the Miami Dolphins' roster but appears to be a fit for the team's practice squad. The defensive lineman had 12 tackles and a sack in three preseason games for Miami.

The Ashland native finished his Husker career on a string of 20 consecutive starts.

Devine Ozigbo heard bad news. The former Nebraska running back was waived by the Denver Broncos but could go to the practice squad. The 25-year-old has already spent time with the New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots and the Broncos as he tries to gain traction in the NFL.