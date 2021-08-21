From flyovers to night games, here's what sets Memorial Stadium apart on gameday

"We want to hit the stadium just right as the last note of 'The Star Spangled Banner' is resonating," Sandberg said.

Easier said than done, right? You bet.

The planes are in the air well before the national anthem is performed, traveling at 240 knots (4 miles a minute). A spotter at the stadium can relay information — slow down or speed up — to the pilots. Geometry points are built into the flight plan, so the planes can "either cut corners, literally, or leave a hold early" to make for the well-executed flyover.

"We start with a number on the clock," Sandberg said. "That's dynamic because there are events in the stadium that maybe prevent the national anthem from starting exactly when it's supposed to."

Douglas has been a part of three flyovers at Memorial Stadium in his 33 years with the 173rd. Born (in Ravenna) and raised in Nebraska, performing a flyover over Memorial Stadium is pretty special. The pilots will later arrive at the stadium to be honored on the field during a timeout.

"It's kind of surreal to actually be in the airplane to come over the top," Douglas said.

Douglas has also been inside the stadium when a flyover has taken place.