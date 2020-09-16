From daily tests to positivity rate charts, here's a look at the Big Ten's coronavirus strategy

Big Ten football is back, and the league has a deep and rigorous playbook when it comes to COVID-19 procedures.
The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors adopted significant medical protocols, announced Thursday, including daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an enhanced data-driven approach when making decisions about starting the football season on the weekend of Oct. 23-24.
The testing standards are more rigorous than both the SEC and ACC, which require three weekly COVID-19 tests.
Daily testing will begin by Sept. 30 for Big Ten teams, and if a student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19, they can't play in games for a minimum of 21 days. CDC guidelines recommend an infected person stay home for 14 days prior to returning to work or activity.
Dr. James Borchers, the head doctor at Ohio State, said a seven-day transition period will be required following the 14 days needed to recover from COVID-19.
The Big Ten also will rely on positivity rates to determine if programs will practice or play games.
If the team positivity rate is greater than 5%, teams must stop regular practice and competition for a minimum of seven days.
If the team population positivity rate (number of positive individuals divided by total population at risk) is at 7.5% or higher, teams must stop regular practices and competition for a minimum of seven days and, "reassess metrics until improved."
The Big Ten will have its schools follow a color-coded meter, much like the ones used by community officials.
* Team positivity rate: Green (0-2%: team continues with normal practice and competition); orange and orange/red (2-5%: team must proceed with caution and enhance COVID-19 prevention; red (5% or higher: team must halt practices and competition for a minimum of seven days).
Population positivity rate: Green (0-3.5%); orange and orange/red (3.5-7.5%); red (7.5% or greater).
For context, Nebraska has 156 players on its current roster. If eight or more players test positive for COVID-19, the team will have to halt for at least one week.
The Big Ten will require student-athletes, coaches, trainers and other individuals that are on the field for all practices and games to undergo daily antigen testing. Test results must be completed and recorded prior to each practice or game. Student-athletes who test positive for the coronavirus through point of contact daily testing would require a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm the result of the POC test.
“Everyone associated with the Big Ten should be very proud of the groundbreaking steps that are now being taken to better protect the health and safety of the student-athletes and surrounding communities,” said Borchers, who also is the co-chair of the Big Ten's Return to Competition Task Force medical subcommittee.
“The data we are going to collect from testing and the cardiac registry will provide major contributions for all 14 Big Ten institutions as they study COVID-19 and attempt to mitigate the spread of the disease among wider communities.”
Each institution will designate a Chief Infection Officer who will oversee the collection and reporting of data for the Big Ten Conference.
All COVID-19 positive student-athletes will have to undergo comprehensive cardiac testing to include labs and biomarkers, ECG, Echocardiogram and a Cardiac MRI. Following cardiac evaluation, student-athletes must receive clearance from a cardiologist designated by the university for the primary purpose of cardiac clearance for COVID-19 positive student-athletes.
“From the onset of the pandemic, our highest priority has been the health and the safety of our students. The new medical protocols and standards put into place by the Big Ten Return To Competition Task Force were pivotal in the decision to move forward with sports in the conference,” said Morton Schapiro, Chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and Northwestern University President, and chair of the Return to Competition Task Force Steering Committee. “We appreciate the conference’s dedication to developing the necessary safety procedures for our students and the communities that embrace them."
Nebraska, last week, confirmed it had acquired 1,200 rapid antigen tests and will be able to regularly test student-athletes in a much faster fashion than the nasal swab, polymerase chain reaction testing currently used.
The rapid testing plan is being developed in partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center and it will allow NU to turn around 30-50 COVID-19 tests per hour in East Stadium.
Check back for updates to this story
