From Black 41 Flash Reverse to a Jet stream, here are 12 defining moments in the NU-OU rivalry

This was also Switzer's final game in the series.

Final: Nebraska 7-3.

They said it: "If anyone had told me before the game we would hold Nebraska to seven points, I would have said we would win the game. On the other hand, if anyone had told me we would score only three points, I would have said they would beat the hell out of us." — Switzer.

Stuff and OUch!

Date: Nov. 17, 1984.

Site: Lincoln.

Rankings: Nebraska (1), Oklahoma (4).

Maybe Osborne didn't want to settle for a potential tie. Maybe three missed field goals earlier in the game made it an easy call.

But with his Huskers trailing 10-7 with less than 6 minutes remaining, and the ball just inches from the goal line, Osborne made the call to go for it.

NU's Jeff Smith took a pitch, but was met by OU cornerback Brian Hall, who avoided a block and dropped Smith for a loss.