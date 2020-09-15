From bizarre start to quiet finish, Big Ten stays quiet on potentially revamped fall season

All the while, Nebraska and Ohio State have pushed for a season both publicly and privately. Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields has been especially vocal, going so far as to launch an online petition, signed by hundreds of thousands, to play this fall.

A lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court brought by eight Nebraska football players was the impetus in revealing the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors indeed voted 11-3 to postpone the football season. The lawsuit, as well as pressure from parents from multiple Big Ten programs, added to the heat on the conference, most of it stemming from the desire for more transparency from leadership.

The Nebraska attorney general last week added his name to the list of those seeking transparency. The office of Doug Peterson on Friday issued a letter to the Big Ten notifying Warren that the conference appears to be out of compliance with the Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation Act.