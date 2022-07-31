From Big Ten West contender to 'all-bus team,' here's what national scribes are saying about Nebraska

There's a consensus among the nation's foremost college football preview magazines.

2022 is a make-it or break-it season at Nebraska.

Phil Steele is a known college football guru, and his preseason projections are among the most accurate in the nation. Steele says the Huskers are the fourth-most improved team in college football, only behind USC, Florida and Texas.

Steele projects NU to finish fourth in the Big Ten West, which is where Lindy's pegged the Huskers, too. Athlon Sports has Nebraska fifth.

And there’s not much difference in Nebraska’s national rank, either 3 the Huskers land at No. 48 in Lindy’s rankings, No. 51 for Steele and No. 54 for Athlon.

But, there’s plenty to like about Nebraska’s potential in 2022. According to Steele’s analytical projections, the Nebraska offense should produce 33.7 points per game, a number which would represent the best scoring offense of head coach Scott Frost’s tenure.

“All nine sets of my power ratings call for a winning season and they could be playing with confidence when they hit the rough November schedule that features Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa to close out the year,” Steele says of NU. “The Huskers are a Big Ten West title contender.”

That’s high praise, especially considering the question marks that all three magazines identify. The defense is clearly Nebraska’s strength again in 2022, something clearly seen in the preseason all-Big Ten lists.

Garrett Nelson and Luke Reimer are both preseason first-team All-Big Ten picks for Steele, who also puts Nick Henrich as a third-team selection. Reimer and Nelson are also at least third-team picks for Athlon and Lindy’s, while Ty Robinson (third team, Lindy’s) and Ochaun Mathis (second team, Athlon) also made an appearance on the preseason lists.

It could be unsettling to some, not seeing any Nebraska offensive players on any publication's preseason list (and, Steele does four teams). While there’s plenty of talent on offense, newcomers at quarterback, running back and wide receiver make it difficult to say with absolute certainty that a specific Husker will be an all-conference pick by the end of the year.

The challenge for Nebraska in 2022 is to transform potential into wins, something that eluded them a year ago. A key feature of Athlon Sports’ preseason preview is an opposing coach’s view of the team, and that topic came up in Nebraska’s breakdown.

“In their division, Nebraska still has the best-looking roster,” said the opposing coach. “We call it the all-bus team because they look better than anyone else in the West pregame. Long, tall dudes, really athletic, and then after a quarter or so, you stop worrying because they’re usually hurting themselves.”

Athlon ranks NU’s linebackers as the No. 3 group in the conference but no other position group ranks higher than seventh; the offensive line clocks in at No. 11 in the Big Ten as Nebraska’s lowest-ranked position group.

While there are question marks about the group as a whole, Steele sees NFL potential along Nebraska’s offensive line. Steele ranked Cam Taylor-Britt as one of his top 10 NFL-eligible cornerbacks a year ago, a prediction that came true when he was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

According to Steele, Turner Corcoran is the No. 13 draft-eligible tackle, and Bryce Benhart also clocks in at No. 34. Ochaun Mathis also lands at No. 13 on the draft-eligible defensive end list while Ty Robinson is Steele’s No. 23 defensive tackle prospect.

Thirteen seems to be a key number for the Huskers in Steele’s eyes, because he also ranks NU’s linebacker group at No. 13 nationally, considering the two returning starters at inside linebacker and Garrett Nelson on the outside.

It’s no surprise that the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin are still the favorites in the preseason college football magazines. The potential for Nebraska to make a run in 2022 is still there, but that type of season has eluded the Huskers in the past.

Lindy’s list of the five hottest seats in all of college football features Frost at No. 1, a sobering reminder that this year’s stakes are as high as it gets for the head coach.