Friday night lights provide reprieve from 'very frustrating' situation for Husker players

The coming weeks are going to be tough ones, though, particularly if the ACC, SEC and Big 12 start playing football as scheduled later this month. The Huskers and the rest of the Big Ten will be watching from home.

“It’s going to be frustrating, very frustrating,” Rogers said. “Especially because we’ve been so close. We started camp, got canceled. Started spring ball back in the spring, got canceled. It’s been like endless starting and canceling. … Other organizations that are almost identical (to the Big Ten) are still playing, so you do feel like it’s unfair.”

Rogers was worried he’d get sent back home to Syracuse last month when the season got postponed, but not because of concerns about COVID-19 or about too much extra time cooped up with his parents.

“Syracuse’s practice field is right behind my house,” said Rogers, whose dad, Lelan, is a lacrosse coach for the Orange. “I would have woken up to the fall camp practices and stuff like that. I would have wanted to just come back to Nebraska and suit up and get out and strike the pad or something.”

That has to wait for now, outside of the 12 hours per week of organized activities that are allowed. It could be another week, another month or longer.