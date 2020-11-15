Freshman WR Betts shows glimpse of 'through the roof' potential with TD burst vs. Penn State

Zavier Betts’ days as a freshman college football player trying to push into a larger and larger role are often filled with duties that are decidedly without glory.
Signal reviews. Studying the playbook. Practice reps and then more practice reps.
It paid off on Saturday, though, for the Bellevue West graduate and for Nebraska.
Betts scored his first collegiate touchdown on a 45-yard fly sweep that he took moving to the offense’s right, found a big seam, turned up the field and turned on the jets, running away easily from Penn State’s defense in the second quarter to give the Huskers a 17-6 lead.
This one, though? No film study required. Betts knew this one.
“We put that in early this week and I was like, ‘Wait a minute, we ran this play in high school. I’m going to love this play,’” he said. “When I got that call in the game, I was just excited. There was no nerves in me. I was ready to go. I wanted that play so bad.”
Indeed, Betts made a lot of hay with the play in Michael Huffman’s offense at Bellevue West. Among the highlights: An 86-yard touchdown his senior season in the playoffs off of the same action.
“What I originally saw was Marvin (Scott) kicked out I think it was the outside linebacker, the tight end kicked out the safety and Marcus (Fleming) was taking out the corner, and they really just created a huge hold that I was able to just power through and I just took off,” Betts said.
Nebraska is hoping Betts can take off, too. He’s seen his first game action the past two weeks and the early returns are certainly positive.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder has hauled in all four of his targets for 71 yards and the touchdown. There’s plenty still to learn, of course, and the curve is steep, but his coaches and teammates certainly see the promise.
“It's through the roof,” sophomore receiver Wan’Dale Robinson said of Betts’ potential. “Just some of the things that you see him doing, just running and jumping, you're like, ‘This kid can be special.’
“I tell him that all the time. I'm like, ‘Dude you can really be special. You just have to keep working and come to work every day and just do the right things and everything's going to fall right into place.’”
Betts, for his part, said he’s embraced that part of the process.
“It’s been a grind since Day 1 and I’ve been busting my ass this whole time,” he said. “It’s been a lot of fun. I’m glad to be here. It’s been an honest grind the whole time that I’ve been here, and getting my first couple of plays on the field, I wouldn’t even say I was nervous. I was more excited than anything.
“I wanted to be on the field, I wanted to get out there and I wanted to show everybody that I could do it.”
In the midst of a season, the impulse is always to ask what’s coming on the next snap or the next series or the next week. It’s fair to consider those possibilities with Betts, too, that his workload may continue to trend up over the coming month-plus. But it’s also fair to consider the long-range, too. He and all freshmen will still be freshman-eligible next year due to the NCAA’s adjustments during the pandemic. He will have all that work and at least the one big play under his belt.
That’s the excitement heard in head coach Scott Frost’s voice after the game.
“That kid has a chance,” Frost said of Betts. “Zavier has a chance to be a really good football player here. Since he got here, he's become more and more committed to trying to be really good. If he commits himself to this and knows what he's doing all the time and does things the right way, he's going to find his way on the field and he's got a chance to be a special player for us.
“It means a lot to me. I care about all the kids so much but just see a homegrown kid have that kind of success is really special."
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
