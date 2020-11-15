Freshman WR Betts shows glimpse of 'through the roof' potential with TD burst vs. Penn State

Nebraska is hoping Betts can take off, too. He’s seen his first game action the past two weeks and the early returns are certainly positive.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder has hauled in all four of his targets for 71 yards and the touchdown. There’s plenty still to learn, of course, and the curve is steep, but his coaches and teammates certainly see the promise.

“It's through the roof,” sophomore receiver Wan’Dale Robinson said of Betts’ potential. “Just some of the things that you see him doing, just running and jumping, you're like, ‘This kid can be special.’

“I tell him that all the time. I'm like, ‘Dude you can really be special. You just have to keep working and come to work every day and just do the right things and everything's going to fall right into place.’”

Betts, for his part, said he’s embraced that part of the process.

“It’s been a grind since Day 1 and I’ve been busting my ass this whole time,” he said. “It’s been a lot of fun. I’m glad to be here. It’s been an honest grind the whole time that I’ve been here, and getting my first couple of plays on the field, I wouldn’t even say I was nervous. I was more excited than anything.