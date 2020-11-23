Freshman watch: WR Zavier Betts working his way into important role for Huskers

Zavier Betts certainly made quite a splash in a win against Penn State when he took a fly sweep 45 yards for a touchdown.

The freshman wide receiver from Bellevue West, though, has something else working for him through limited action in three games this fall: When the ball gets thrown his way, it turns into positive yards.

The numbers are still small, but Betts has been targeted five times so far in his career and he has five catches for 80 yards. The yardage is good for third on the team, trailing only sophomore receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and junior tight end Austin Allen, both of whom have been targeted far more frequently.

Betts is a big target, literally, at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, and he's given the quarterbacks safe, easy throws underneath so far, besides his star turn against PSU.

Much of the discussion around NU's young receiver corps is that they're learning the ropes and trying to be proficient in more and more of the offense. For Betts, it will be interesting to see just how far he can take that over the next three games.