Freshman watch: S Myles Farmer provided a memorable introduction vs. Northwestern

Myles Farmer certainly found a nice way to introduce himself to Nebraska football fans.

The redshirt freshman safety recorded a pair of interceptions in the most extensive playing time of his career Saturday against Northwestern.

Even more impressive: Farmer made a pair of splash plays in the first half and then didn’t play much in the second half when senior safety Deontai Williams returned from a suspension for a targeting penalty against Ohio State.

Nonetheless, Farmer, the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder from Atlanta, made his mark on the game.

The picks — one that bounded off teammate Marquel Dismuke’s helmet and another that saw him undercut a pass from Northwestern’s Peyton Ramsey — led directly to 10 of the Huskers’ 13 points on the day.

Farmer played some against the Buckeyes after Williams was ejected, but spent the week leading up to Northwestern getting repetitions with the top-line defense for the first time.

Farmer will likely return to being a role player behind the senior pair of Williams and Dismuke, though he's also likely to be counted on again at some point this season.

The first impression, though, was a memorable one.