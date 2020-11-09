 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Freshman watch: S Myles Farmer provided a memorable introduction vs. Northwestern
View Comments
topical

Freshman watch: S Myles Farmer provided a memorable introduction vs. Northwestern

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7

Nebraska's Myles Farmer runs with the ball after intercepting Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey on Saturday in Evanston, Illinois.

 JOHN KONSTANTARAS, POOL VIA NORTHWESTERN ATHLETICS

Myles Farmer certainly found a nice way to introduce himself to Nebraska football fans.

The redshirt freshman safety recorded a pair of interceptions in the most extensive playing time of his career Saturday against Northwestern.

Even more impressive: Farmer made a pair of splash plays in the first half and then didn’t play much in the second half when senior safety Deontai Williams returned from a suspension for a targeting penalty against Ohio State.

Nonetheless, Farmer, the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder from Atlanta, made his mark on the game.

The picks — one that bounded off teammate Marquel Dismuke’s helmet and another that saw him undercut a pass from Northwestern’s Peyton Ramsey — led directly to 10 of the Huskers’ 13 points on the day.

Farmer played some against the Buckeyes after Williams was ejected, but spent the week leading up to Northwestern getting repetitions with the top-line defense for the first time.

Farmer will likely return to being a role player behind the senior pair of Williams and Dismuke, though he's also likely to be counted on again at some point this season. 

The first impression, though, was a memorable one. 

Red Report: Farniok plays 'one of his best games as a Husker' as Jurgens sits out with injury
Frost: Decision between Martinez, McCaffrey to be made in coming days; 'we trust them both'
No. 1 a priority: Frost says Huskers have to get ball to Wan'Dale Robinson more often

Here's what Frost, players are saying as Penn State week begins

+1 
Myles Farmer, 2019

Farmer

 Rob Schlotterbeck

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two Minute Drill: Our takes from Frost, players as page turns to Penn State

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News