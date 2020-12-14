Freshman watch: On the headset for now, 'really good athlete' Logan Smothers has bright future at QB

Logan Smothers has not yet appeared in a game for Nebraska and may well not this year.

Even so, the freshman quarterback has drawn strong early reviews from his coaches. For now, Smothers spends games on the NU sideline with a headset on, signaling in plays and learning the ins and outs of Nebraska's offense.

Soon enough, he'll be turned loose to compete for the job that both junior Adrian Martinez and redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey have held at times during the course of an up-and-down 2020.

“Logan is a good player," coach Scott Frost said Monday. "He has a little bit of work to do still, but what I really like about him is his ability to see the field to make decisions. He makes really quick, decisive decisions, gets the ball out of his hand, and he's a really good athlete."

Smothers, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound Muscle Shoals, Alabama, native, verbally committed to Nebraska before Frost ever coached a game here, never wavered and has been on campus since January. With the NCAA's extra year of eligibility, he'll still have up to five remaining when the calendar turns to 2021.