Freshman watch: On the headset for now, 'really good athlete' Logan Smothers has bright future at QB
topical

Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.14

Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers (8) cheers on his team from the sideline during the Penn State game in November at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Logan Smothers has not yet appeared in a game for Nebraska and may well not this year. 

Even so, the freshman quarterback has drawn strong early reviews from his coaches. For now, Smothers spends games on the NU sideline with a headset on, signaling in plays and learning the ins and outs of Nebraska's offense. 

Soon enough, he'll be turned loose to compete for the job that both junior Adrian Martinez and redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey have held at times during the course of an up-and-down 2020. 

“Logan is a good player," coach Scott Frost said Monday. "He has a little bit of work to do still, but what I really like about him is his ability to see the field to make decisions. He makes really quick, decisive decisions, gets the ball out of his hand, and he's a really good athlete." 

Smothers, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound Muscle Shoals, Alabama, native, verbally committed to Nebraska before Frost ever coached a game here, never wavered and has been on campus since January. With the NCAA's extra year of eligibility, he'll still have up to five remaining when the calendar turns to 2021. 

"Really, one of the key things for quarterbacks in this system, if they're going to excel, is being able to kind of think fast and be one step ahead of the game," Frost said. "I definitely see that trait from him.”

Parker Gabriel

Logan Smothers

Smothers

 Nebraska Athletics

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

