Freshman watch: OL Corcoran learning from Jaimes before potentially taking the torch
Freshman watch: OL Corcoran learning from Jaimes before potentially taking the torch

Let’s dig a little bit deeper into the bag this week.

Freshman left tackle Turner Corcoran hasn’t played much this season, but that in and of itself is a good thing. He’s behind steady veteran Brenden Jaimes, who on Saturday set a Nebraska offensive line record by starting his 39th consecutive game.

Corcoran, the former four-star prospect from Lawrence, Kansas, is taking what amounts to an apprentice year. He’s played in a pair of games, studied Jaimes’ game, and will be in position to compete to take over as NU’s blind-side protector in 2021 if Jaimes heads off to the NFL.

Turner Corcoran

Corcoran

“Personally, I think he's more mature than I was when I was in his shoes,” Jaimes said of Corcoran this week. “I think he'll be a great asset to the team next year, as he is this year. Whatever role he fills, I think he'll be able to do it to the best of his ability.”

Offensive line coach Greg Austin and head coach Scott Frost have both complimented Corcoran’s work since he arrived on campus back in January. He’s traveled to every road game and is clearly on Nebraska’s two-deep up front.

“Coach Austin likes him, Coach Frost likes him, along with all the other young guys,” Jaimes said. “I think they're doing a great job competing every day in practice. But for him, I think if he has to take that left tackle next year, I'm going to do my best to kind of give him all the advice that the older guys gave me and just pass down a legacy of being a left tackle at Nebraska.”

Turner Corcoran

Nebraska recruit Turner Corcoran (71) takes part in practice for the All-American bowl earlier this week.

 Rivals

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

