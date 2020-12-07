Freshman watch: OL Corcoran learning from Jaimes before potentially taking the torch

Let’s dig a little bit deeper into the bag this week.

Freshman left tackle Turner Corcoran hasn’t played much this season, but that in and of itself is a good thing. He’s behind steady veteran Brenden Jaimes, who on Saturday set a Nebraska offensive line record by starting his 39th consecutive game.

Corcoran, the former four-star prospect from Lawrence, Kansas, is taking what amounts to an apprentice year. He’s played in a pair of games, studied Jaimes’ game, and will be in position to compete to take over as NU’s blind-side protector in 2021 if Jaimes heads off to the NFL.

“Personally, I think he's more mature than I was when I was in his shoes,” Jaimes said of Corcoran this week. “I think he'll be a great asset to the team next year, as he is this year. Whatever role he fills, I think he'll be able to do it to the best of his ability.”

Offensive line coach Greg Austin and head coach Scott Frost have both complimented Corcoran’s work since he arrived on campus back in January. He’s traveled to every road game and is clearly on Nebraska’s two-deep up front.