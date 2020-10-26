 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Freshman watch: Left guard Ethan Piper impresses in first extended action
View Comments
topical

Freshman watch: Left guard Ethan Piper impresses in first extended action

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24

Nebraska offensive lineman Ethan Piper (57) battles with Ohio State linebacker Dallas Gant (19) during the fourth quarter Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

 JOSHUA BICKEL, POOL VIA OHIO STATE ATHLETICS

Redshirt freshman Ethan Piper saw the first extended game action of his career on Saturday against Ohio State, splitting playing time at left guard roughly 50/50 with senior Boe Wilson.

The Norfolk Catholic graduate impressed his teammates with his athleticism and instincts.

“Obviously with inexperience there's things you need to work on, that all young guys need to work on — even some of the older guys — like footwork and different types of technique and stuff,” said senior left tackle Brenden Jaimes, who lined up next to Piper when the young ascending player was in the game. “But overall I think he played really well.”

One particularly impressive play: The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder pulled to his right and displaced a defender to help redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey convert a third-and-2.

When Piper first arrived on campus in the summer of 2019, he was technically a defensive lineman, though the coaches weren't sure where he'd ultimately end up. He migrated to Greg Austin's room relatively quickly and now it appears he has a bright future ahead of him on Nebraska's offensive front.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Our biggest takeaways from Monday's news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News