Freshman watch: Left guard Ethan Piper impresses in first extended action

Redshirt freshman Ethan Piper saw the first extended game action of his career on Saturday against Ohio State, splitting playing time at left guard roughly 50/50 with senior Boe Wilson.

The Norfolk Catholic graduate impressed his teammates with his athleticism and instincts.

“Obviously with inexperience there's things you need to work on, that all young guys need to work on — even some of the older guys — like footwork and different types of technique and stuff,” said senior left tackle Brenden Jaimes, who lined up next to Piper when the young ascending player was in the game. “But overall I think he played really well.”

One particularly impressive play: The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder pulled to his right and displaced a defender to help redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey convert a third-and-2.

When Piper first arrived on campus in the summer of 2019, he was technically a defensive lineman, though the coaches weren't sure where he'd ultimately end up. He migrated to Greg Austin's room relatively quickly and now it appears he has a bright future ahead of him on Nebraska's offensive front.

