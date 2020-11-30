Freshman watch: LB Henrich's versatility will be handy down the stretch

Nebraska outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson walks back to the sideline flanked by Nick Henrich (left) and Will Honas on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Most Nebraska fans know at least something about Nick Henrich, so he doesn't need much of an introduction.
The redshirt freshman linebacker was a four-star recruit out of Omaha Burke and a central figure in the Huskers' 2019 recruiting class. He was tracking toward playing as a true freshman before injuries kept him out of all but one game in 2019.
Just before the 2020 season started, Nebraska moved him to outside linebacker because the staff felt like he needed a role and it liked a three-man rotation inside of seniors Collin Miller and Will Honas and sophomore Luke Reimer.
Henrich spent the first four games of the season in the outside linebacker rotation but moved back inside in limited action against Iowa because of Miller's likely season-ending injury.
So far in five games, the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder has six tackles and a pair of quarterback hurries and has provided a little bit of pass-rush juice in certain situations.
Outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson last week called Henrich a "four-position" player, meaning he can play both inside spots and both outside spots.
Regardless of where he ends up long term, that alone is enough to make Henrich a versatile player to watch down the stretch in 2020.
Nebraska cornerback Dicaprio Bootle (7) celebrates his second-quarter interception with teammate Cam Taylor-Britt against Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
