Freshman watch: DE Robinson a big part of budding Husker rotation up front

If defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti get their way this fall, Nebraska won't have to rely on any single player to take every snap up front.

Even still, redshirt freshman Ty Robinson appears ticketed for a heavy workload. The 6-foot-6, 310-pounder played as much as anybody up front against Ohio State except for senior Ben Stille, and he did some quality work while he was in there.

Robinson arrived on campus with high expectations given his status as a four-star recruit, and he impressed in limited action as a true freshman in 2019. He's got the versatility to play inside and outside, though played mostly defensive end against the Buckeyes.

The native of Gilbert, Arizona, made his first career start and notched three tackles (one for loss) against OSU. Nebraska will certainly be looking for more pass-rush punch from its linemen and other levels of the defense as the season goes along and Robinson, of course, was not perfect in Week 1, but it was a promising start.

Robinson before the season started said he had adopted Tuioti's mantra of, "good, better, best."