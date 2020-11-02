 Skip to main content
Freshman watch: DE Robinson a big part of budding Husker rotation up front
Freshman watch: DE Robinson a big part of budding Husker rotation up front

Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24

Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson (99) and linebacker Will Honas (3) tackle Ohio State Buckeyes running back Master Teague (bottom) during the fourth quarter Oct. 24 in Columbus, Ohio.

 JOSHUA BICKEL, POOL VIA OHIO STATE ATHLETICS

If defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti get their way this fall, Nebraska won't have to rely on any single player to take every snap up front. 

Even still, redshirt freshman Ty Robinson appears ticketed for a heavy workload. The 6-foot-6, 310-pounder played as much as anybody up front against Ohio State except for senior Ben Stille, and he did some quality work while he was in there. 

Robinson arrived on campus with high expectations given his status as a four-star recruit, and he impressed in limited action as a true freshman in 2019. He's got the versatility to play inside and outside, though played mostly defensive end against the Buckeyes. 

The native of Gilbert, Arizona, made his first career start and notched three tackles (one for loss) against OSU. Nebraska will certainly be looking for more pass-rush punch from its linemen and other levels of the defense as the season goes along and Robinson, of course, was not perfect in Week 1, but it was a promising start. 

Robinson before the season started said he had adopted Tuioti's mantra of, "good, better, best." 

"You might have a good play, but it could be better," he said then. "I feel like that’s how it is with every play. You have a good play or great play, but you can always have a better play." 

Parker Gabriel

+1 
Ty Robinson, Husker defensive lineman

Robinson

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

