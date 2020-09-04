Freshman LB Keyshawn Greene enters NCAA transfer portal

Nebraska is losing a freshman linebacker.
Keyshawn Greene is entering the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed to the Journal Star on Friday afternoon.
Greene, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound freshman, signed with Nebraska in January after he had long been verbally committed to Florida State.
Greene is the third member of Nebraska's 2020 class to transfer before actually playing a game for the Huskers, joining fellow Florida natives and defensive backs Jaiden Francois and Henry Gray.
Greene arrived on campus this summer and was expected to perhaps contribute some playing time during his freshman season. Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud considered Greene to be among his top six players and NU thought he would at least be a special teams contributor right off the bat.
Greene was considered among the fastest linebackers in the state of Florida in the 2020 recruiting class. He was clocked at 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash at a camp and was considered a consensus four-star prospect out of Wakulla High in Crawfordville.
"He's got to come in and learn the system and obviously a normal offseason really would have helped him, being able to have more time with him in person to teach him the system, but he's a guy that we're counting on right away to contribute somewhere on the field," Ruud said in July. "Whether it's special teams — I think he can be a dynamic kick cover guy, a dynamic punt cover guy. He's a guy I really think can be an anchor for our special teams early on and then hopefully more and more we can get him on the field and let him use his skills."
Nebraska still has young talent that it's high on at inside linebacker, led by sophomore Luke Reimer and redshirt freshman Nick Henrich. NU also has redshirt freshmen Garrett Snodgrass and Jackson Hannah, as well as 2020 junior college transfer Eteva-Mauga Clements.
