Freshman LB Keyshawn Greene enters NCAA transfer portal

Greene arrived on campus this summer and was expected to perhaps contribute some playing time during his freshman season. Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud considered Greene to be among his top six players and NU thought he would at least be a special teams contributor right off the bat.

"He's got to come in and learn the system and obviously a normal offseason really would have helped him, being able to have more time with him in person to teach him the system, but he's a guy that we're counting on right away to contribute somewhere on the field," Ruud said in July. "Whether it's special teams — I think he can be a dynamic kick cover guy, a dynamic punt cover guy. He's a guy I really think can be an anchor for our special teams early on and then hopefully more and more we can get him on the field and let him use his skills."