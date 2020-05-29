Freshman Husker DB Henry Gray entering NCAA transfer portal

Nebraska is losing a member of its 2020 recruiting class before the group ever gets the chance to make an impact in Lincoln.
Four-star defensive back Henry Gray is entering his name into the NCAA's transfer portal on Friday afternoon, a source confirmed to the Journal Star.
My recruitment is now 100% open pic.twitter.com/4uys6d7iTs— Chosen👶🏾🖤 (@_HG2X) May 29, 2020
Gray, a midyear enrollee, took part in the Huskers' winter conditioning program and was with the team for the first two spring practices before the coronavirus pandemic shut down college football all around the country. He was set to miss all of the spring due to an unspecified surgery, coach Scott Frost said on March 9.
Gray was rated a four-star prospect and, when he committed in September, became the first of four eventual high-grade recruits from Miami to pledge to the Huskers. Eventually, Miami Northwestern teammates defensive back Ronald Delancy and wide receiver Marcus Fleming, and South Dade defensive back Jaiden Francois also committed and signed with NU.
Frost had high marks for Gray on National Signing Day in December, saying the 6-foot, 175-pound safety had a future in football even after his playing days finished.
“He knew every kid that was committed to us and every kid that we were recruiting,” Frost said then. “Someday he's going to have a future in that when football is all over for them. I think he's going to end up being a commentator for ESPN or end up working for one of these recruiting services.
“Because he was just into it, and did a lot of help getting other kids interested in Nebraska and sealed in committing to Nebraska."
Said defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, "The thing about Henry as I got to know him is he’s such a good kid. On time with everything, paperwork, calling when he’s supposed to. He’s just an unbelievable person and that will translate to football greatly."
That translation, though, will happen somewhere besides Nebraska.
Gray is the first member of the 2020 class to leave NU, leaving the Huskers with 22 known signees plus scholarship punter Daniel Cerni of Australia. The school has one more scholarship signing it can make this offseason.
