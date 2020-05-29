Freshman Husker DB Henry Gray entering NCAA transfer portal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nebraska is losing a member of its 2020 recruiting class before the group ever gets the chance to make an impact in Lincoln.

Four-star defensive back Henry Gray is entering his name into the NCAA's transfer portal on Friday afternoon, a source confirmed to the Journal Star.

Gray, a midyear enrollee, took part in the Huskers' winter conditioning program and was with the team for the first two spring practices before the coronavirus pandemic shut down college football all around the country. He was set to miss all of the spring due to an unspecified surgery, coach Scott Frost said on March 9.

Gray was rated a four-star prospect and, when he committed in September, became the first of four eventual high-grade recruits from Miami to pledge to the Huskers. Eventually, Miami Northwestern teammates defensive back Ronald Delancy and wide receiver Marcus Fleming, and South Dade defensive back Jaiden Francois also committed and signed with NU.

Frost had high marks for Gray on National Signing Day in December, saying the 6-foot, 175-pound safety had a future in football even after his playing days finished.