Freshman DB Jaiden Francois in the NCAA's transfer portal

Nebraska has lost another Class of 2020 defensive back.
Freshman Jaiden Francois has entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal, the Journal Star confirmed Friday.
Francois is the second of four defensive back signees from Florida to leave the NU program before ever playing a snap. He acknowledged his departure from Nebraska on social media, saying "My recruitment is now officially open."
My Recruitment is now officially open.— 2️⃣✈️ (@jHumble22) July 17, 2020
A mid-year enrollee, Francois originally signed with the Huskers over Miami and several other national suitors in December.
Earlier in the offseason, four-star safety Henry Gray announced he was leaving the Huskers due to a personal matter and that he wanted to be closer to home. He verbally committed to Florida International shortly thereafter.
Francois had some drama in his National Signing Day decision to join the Huskers as his signing ceremony out of South Dade High was delayed as he appeared to labor over his decision. That indecision was linked to rumors that secondary coach Travis Fisher was considering leaving Nebraska for Ole Miss, but Fisher ultimately received a sizable raise and stayed at NU.
Francois took part in winter conditioning and the early part of spring practice before the proceedings were halted by the coronavirus pandemic, but he was not present for much of the Huskers' voluntary workouts between June 1 and the start of more formalized work this week.
Nebraska still has one open scholarship remaining for the 2020 cycle and has four-star Independence (Kan.) Community College defensive back Nadab Joseph squarely on the radar screen, though there is certainly competition for him.
