Freshman DB Jaiden Francois in the NCAA's transfer portal

Nebraska has lost another Class of 2020 defensive back.

Freshman Jaiden Francois has entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal, the Journal Star confirmed Friday.

Francois is the second of four defensive back signees from Florida to leave the NU program before ever playing a snap. He acknowledged his departure from Nebraska on social media, saying "My recruitment is now officially open."

A mid-year enrollee, Francois originally signed with the Huskers over Miami and several other national suitors in December.

Earlier in the offseason, four-star safety Henry Gray announced he was leaving the Huskers due to a personal matter and that he wanted to be closer to home. He verbally committed to Florida International shortly thereafter.