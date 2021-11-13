Four straight losing seasons, then a turnaround? Alberts, NU asking Frost to pull off a rare feat

Still, they decided some change was a requirement to move forward. Hence, the four assistants gone and the newly altered contract. Frost and Alberts believe that the path to being more like Schiano than the others is for Frost to take a more global, CEO-type approach rather than putting so much of his focus on calling plays and being the head of the offensive room.

“We’ve talked a lot about that. This job is bigger than a lot of other jobs,” Frost said. “There’s just a lot more that has to be done on the field and off. Frankly, I’ve been wearing myself a little thin trying to run the offense and call the offense and it isn’t just gameday. It’s all week long, and there probably are areas of the program that I could spend more time with if I wasn’t so occupied with that.

“(Alberts) talked to me about that, I agree. I appreciate his advice on that and I’m going to do the best I can to put together a team that allows some of those things to happen.”

There are examples of success in changing staff ahead of a critical year, too, though there are of course also examples of failure.