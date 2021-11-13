Four straight losing seasons, then a turnaround? Alberts, NU asking Frost to pull off a rare feat

Two days before the Monday that reshaped the current state of Nebraska’s football program, the Huskers hit a dubious milestone.
It didn’t go unnoticed, but it does already feel like a long time ago.
After all, on Monday, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced that coach Scott Frost would return for the 2022 season under a restructured contract and then, about an hour later, Frost announced that he had fired four of his five offensive staffers.
Most of the week, subsequently, was spent sifting through the fallout of those decisions. The details of Frost’s contract restructure — which put a clear emphasis on succeeding in the 2022 season, though not all of the details are known yet — and some of the foundational elements upon which Frost will try to rebuild his staff.
It all came on the heels of a 26-17 loss to Ohio State — as an aside, what would have happened Monday had the Huskers knocked off the Buckeyes as they had a realistic chance to do in the fourth quarter? — which certainly wasn’t Nebraska’s worst performance of the season but did cement a sobering reality.
Nebraska football is guaranteed to finish with a fifth straight losing season for just the third time in program history and the first since Bill Jennings’ stint from 1957-61.
Frost has overseen the past four of them, of course, which came on the heels of a 4-8 mark in 2017, Mike Riley’s final of three seasons here.
It has become the exception more than the rule in modern college football that a coach gets more time after four straight losing seasons. When Frost was hired, of course, university and system administrators promised to give him a long runway for what they considered a total rebuild. Of the three most prominent in Nebraska’s structure — the NU system president, the UNL chancellor and the athletic director — only Chancellor Ronnie Green remains in the same post as Dec. 2, 2017, but Frost is getting a fifth year nonetheless.
Even so, Alberts on Monday told the Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald that he understand there’s no guarantee that success follows what he called showing Frost “loyalty, but not blind loyalty.”
“I don’t think there’s clear definition, there’s not a lot of empirical data out there to suggest that this will automatically be successful. Let’s be honest,” Alberts said. “If there’s a decision point, whether it’s football or any other of our programs, Scott’s a brother, he’s a Husker and he’s a Nebraskan. … I thought if all things being equal and there’s a decision to make and there’s some uncertainty, if we’re going to err while I’m here as the athletic director, we’ll probably err on the side of loyalty.”
It’s not an unprecedented move in the Big Ten, but retaining a coach after four straight losing seasons is uncommon.
According to Journal Star research, Frost is the ninth coach since 1990 to oversee four straight losing seasons at the same Big Ten program.
Darrell Hazell (Purdue, 2013-16) and Ron Vanderlinden (Maryland, 1997-2000) were fired after their fourth seasons.
Lovie Smith (Illinois, 2016-20), Cam Cameron (Indiana, 1997-2001), Terry Shea (Rutgers, 1996-2000) and Jim Wacker (Minnesota, 1992-96) returned, but recorded a fifth straight losing season and were subsequently fired.
Kevin Wilson (Indiana, 2011-16) made it six years, but turned in losing seasons in all of them and was fired.
The only success story is Greg Schiano, who registered four straight losing seasons at Rutgers from 2001-04, but in the process built the program up enough that he had winning marks in six of his next seven seasons in New Jersey before jumping to the NFL. Schiano returned to Rutgers in 2020 and is trying to rebuild the Scarlet Knights for a second time.
Of course, every situation is different and Alberts pointed out Monday that he believes some “ancillary realities of the past 3½ years” should carry at least some weight in the conversation about Frost’s progress or lack thereof in the win-loss column.
“The changeover in administration, the COVID year. It sounds like excuses and I don’t mean it that way, but I’m not sure that this cohort of years necessarily is reflective of previous, if that makes sense,” he said.
Still, they decided some change was a requirement to move forward. Hence, the four assistants gone and the newly altered contract. Frost and Alberts believe that the path to being more like Schiano than the others is for Frost to take a more global, CEO-type approach rather than putting so much of his focus on calling plays and being the head of the offensive room.
“We’ve talked a lot about that. This job is bigger than a lot of other jobs,” Frost said. “There’s just a lot more that has to be done on the field and off. Frankly, I’ve been wearing myself a little thin trying to run the offense and call the offense and it isn’t just gameday. It’s all week long, and there probably are areas of the program that I could spend more time with if I wasn’t so occupied with that.
“(Alberts) talked to me about that, I agree. I appreciate his advice on that and I’m going to do the best I can to put together a team that allows some of those things to happen.”
There are examples of success in changing staff ahead of a critical year, too, though there are of course also examples of failure.
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm’s situation isn’t altogether different than Frost’s, though he began his stint with a 7-6 season in 2017. Three straight losing seasons followed, however, including one that featured abysmal defense in 2020 under first-year defensive coordinator Bob Diaco.
With a new structure — three co-coordinators — in place for the third time in as many seasons, the Boilermakers' defense has taken a major step forward this season. Purdue is giving up just 18.4 points per game (sixth in the Big Ten, No. 16 nationally), and 328.7 yards per game (No. 5 Big Ten, No. 24 nationally) and is 6-3 entering Saturday.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has won much more than Frost has — 57-23 overall and 39-17 in the Big Ten entering Saturday — but found himself on the hot seat entering this season. He restructured his contract to reduce his base salary and buyout after the 2020 season, much like Frost did Monday. He cycled through multiple coordinators before hitting on offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who is now in his third season.
There are, of course, countless examples on the other side of the ledger, too. Mike Riley fired defensive coordinator Mark Banker after the 2016 season in search of upside on that side of the ball. He made a splashy hire in Bob Diaco, but the defense never got on the same page, had a terrible season and resulted in that staff’s ouster and Frost’s hire.
Four years later, here is Nebraska, back at the crossroads.
Will it work? Recent Big Ten history says a coach with four straight losing seasons on his record is unlikely to get his program turned around, but that it’s not impossible. Recent Big Ten history also has examples of coaching staff overhauls working right away and failing spectacularly.
Nebraska’s brain trust just knew it had to do something. The rest will unfold over the coming year.
“Recognizing that we’ve been doing this for four years and you know the definition everyone talks about of insanity,” Alberts said. “Maybe that ability to free (Frost) up, maybe that ability — again, I don’t know — but that ability to really free up and to dive into those critical areas, could that possibly be that missing link of detail that we need that’s been (missing) in those one-score games?
“I don’t know, but it gives you a reasonable opportunity to do some of that assessment and that’s what I think Scott envisions.”
