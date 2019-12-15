Four-star linebacker from Florida becomes latest to pledge to Huskers' class of 2020

Keyshawn Greene, a four-star linebacker from Florida, has verbally committed to Nebraska, he announced via Twitter.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Greene, of Crawfordville, Florida, was a longtime Florida State pledge who decommitted from the Seminoles last week before Mike Norvell was hired as the head coach. He visited Miami last week and originally was slated to visit the Seminoles again this weekend before the Huskers convinced him to take an official visit to Lincoln instead.
🙏🏿💪🏿🤔 pic.twitter.com/DMHwdG3tqm— Keyshawn greene (@greene_keyshawn) December 15, 2019
Apparently he was impressed, because he verbally pledged to NU by the time the visit weekend ended.
Greene is considered one of the fastest linebacker prospects in the state of Florida this year and, at a camp over the summer, was clocked at 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
Given his length and speed, the Huskers see him as being capable of playing either inside or outside linebacker. NU needs the depth at both positions, and is still in on several other prospects outside, including fellow weekend official visitor Niko Cooper of Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College.
Greene is the 17th verbal commitment of the class for the Huskers, who are building toward having a nice number to add on Wednesday's early National Signing Day.
He is considered a consensus four-star prospect, ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 154 overall player in the nation and by Rivals as the No. 197 overall player by Rivals. He's widely considered among the best linebacker prospects from the state of Florida this cycle.
NU also has outside linebackers Blaise Gunnerson (Carroll, Iowa) and Junior Aho (New Mexico Military Institute) and inside linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements (Diablo Valley College) in the class so far and is still working on prospects like four-star outside linebacker Kaden Johnson (St. Paul, Minnesota) and three-star outside linebacker Jimari Butler (Mobile, Alabama).
Greene is taking part in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, in January, joining Gunnerson and four-star offensive tackle Turner Corcoran among Husker prospects invited to the game.
He totaled 147 tackles (11.3 per game), nine tackles for loss and three sacks this fall, according to MaxPreps, for Wakulla, which won its first 13 games before losing to Orlando Jones High in the state semifinals.
“He’s very humble and he’s been that way since he’s been here. It’s not about Keyshawn,” Wakulla coach Scott Klees told the Tallahassee Democrat last month when Greene received his All-America jersey. “If you see him on Friday nights, he’s not going to say a whole lot. Now, he gets excited and he loves his teammates, but he’s going to do his work and do what we ask him to do.
“He knows what’s ahead of him. He’s had to work hard his whole life. Everything he’s gotten to this point has been earned, nothing given. He understands work ethic and understands he has a long ways to go. This is a first step in the process of getting where he wants to go.”
Greene only came onto the public radar screen in terms of Nebraska in the past couple of weeks, when secondary coach Travis Fisher and other NU coaches visited him during the first week of the contact period. Head coach Scott Frost was in to see him last week, too, and they were able to convince the talented linebacker to give Nebraska serious consideration.
Greene's commitment continues a fruitful closing stretch for Nebraska, which landed transfer offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili (Norris) on Friday morning and a verbal pledge from four-star junior college wide receiver Omar Manning (Lancaster, Texas) on Friday night.
Greene's commitment bumps NU up to No. 21 nationally in the 247Sports Composite team rankings.
