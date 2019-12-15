Four-star linebacker from Florida becomes latest to pledge to Huskers' class of 2020

Keyshawn Greene, a four-star linebacker from Florida, has verbally committed to Nebraska, he announced via Twitter.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Greene, of Crawfordville, Florida, was a longtime Florida State pledge who decommitted from the Seminoles last week before Mike Norvell was hired as the head coach. He visited Miami last week and originally was slated to visit the Seminoles again this weekend before the Huskers convinced him to take an official visit to Lincoln instead.

Apparently he was impressed, because he verbally pledged to NU by the time the visit weekend ended.

Greene is considered one of the fastest linebacker prospects in the state of Florida this year and, at a camp over the summer, was clocked at 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Given his length and speed, the Huskers see him as being capable of playing either inside or outside linebacker. NU needs the depth at both positions, and is still in on several other prospects outside, including fellow weekend official visitor Niko Cooper of Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College.

Greene is the 17th verbal commitment of the class for the Huskers, who are building toward having a nice number to add on Wednesday's early National Signing Day.