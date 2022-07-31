Four-star 2023 edge Ashley Williams decommits from Nebraska. Who could take his spot in the class?

The Nebraska football team's 2023 recruiting class shrunk by one member Sunday when a four-star edge rusher decommitted.
Ashley Williams cited "recent events" and "a lapse in a communication" in a tweet announcing his decision. He went on to thank Nebraska coach Scott Frost and especially assistant Mickey Joseph, who led the recruiting effort of the Louisiana native.
Williams committed to Nebraska on July 10.
The loss of Williams drops the Huskers' 2023 class to 13 members. A name to watch is four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt from IMG Academy in Florida.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Lenhardt is being recruited by Nebraska assistants Mike Dawson and Erik Chinander.
Get to know Nebraska football's 2023 recruiting class
OMARION MILLER
GBR Nation I’m home 🌽 @daboot02 @coach_frost @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/d50B67phuW— Omarion “O” Miller ✞ (@omarionmiller19) July 5, 2022
🌟🌟🌟🌟
Hometown: Vivian, Louisiana.
The specs: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds.
According to On3 Consensus, which combines metrics from four major recruiting services, Miller is ranked No. 17 nationally at his position and No. 8 overall in Louisiana.
RILEY VAN POPPEL
COMMITTED. GO BIG RED‼️☠️☠️🌽🌽 @toddrodgers13 @Coach_Lundy @coach_frost @coachdawsgbr @CoachChinander @BryanApplewhite @SeanDillonNU @HuskerFBNation @Nebraska247 @TEP5252 @BHoward_11 pic.twitter.com/oaq10fXAI6— Riley Van Poppel (@Riley_VanPoppel) June 13, 2022
🌟🌟🌟🌟
Hometown: Argyle, Texas
The specs: Inside linebacker, 6-4, 265 pounds
According to On3 Consensus, which combines metrics from four major recruiting services, Van Poppel is ranked No. 17 nationally at his position and No. 50 overall in Texas regardless of position.
ASHLEY WILLIAMS
🌟🌟🌟🌟
Hometown: Zachary, Louisiana
The specs: EDGE, 6-foot-4, 215 pounds
According to On3 Consensus, which combines metrics from four major recruiting services, Williams is ranked No. 41 nationally at his position and No. 19 overall in Louisiana.
JAIDYN DOSS
#GBR pic.twitter.com/lH5wEq8U7k— Jaidyn Doss (@JaidynDoss) June 3, 2022
🌟🌟🌟
Hometown: Peculiar, Missouri.
The specs: Wide receiver, 6-foot, 195 pounds.
According to On3 Consensus, which combines metrics from four major recruiting services, Doss is ranked 83rd nationally at his position and No. 14th in Missouri regardless of position.
MAVERICK NOONAN
COMMITTED TO NEBRASKA‼️☠️🌽☠️ @julieanoonan @DannyNoonan95 pic.twitter.com/5NNujqWJV3— Maverick Noonan (@MaverickNoonan) June 24, 2022
🌟🌟🌟
School: Elkhorn South
The specs: Edge, 6-foot-4, 230 pounds
According to On3 Consensus, which combines metrics from four major recruiting services, Noonan is ranked No. 47 nationally at his position and No. 3 overall in Nebraska regardless of position.
WILLIAM WATSON III
🌟🌟🌟
Hometown: Springfield, Massachusetts.
The specs: QB, 6-foot, 177 pounds.
According to On3 Consensus, which combines metrics from four major recruiting services, Watson is ranked No. 30 nationally at his position and No. 7 overall in Massachusetts regardless of position.
GUNNAR GOTTULA
COMMITTED. #GBR 🌽🔴 pic.twitter.com/HmhuE34yct— Gunnar Gottula ⁷⁷ (@GottulaGunnar) June 26, 2021
🌟🌟🌟
School: Lincoln Southeast
The specs: OT, 6-foot-6, 290 pounds
According to On3 Consensus, which combines metrics from four major recruiting services, Gottula is ranked No. 43 nationally at his position and No. 4 overall in Nebraska regardless of position.
BENJAMIN BRAHMER
I am excited to announce I am officially committing to the University of Nebraska. I want to thank God for blessing me. I want to thank Coach Ruud, Coach Beckton, and Coach Frost for believing in me. I would like to thank my parents, grandparents and sisters for their support. pic.twitter.com/oozxpywt8j— Benjamin Brahmer (@BenjaminBrahmer) April 2, 2021
🌟🌟🌟
School: Pierce
The specs: TE, 6-foot-6, 215 pounds
According to On3 Consensus, which combines metrics from four major recruiting services, Brahmer is ranked No. 34 nationally at his position and is ranked No. 5 overall in Nebraska regardless of position.
BROCK KNUTSON
I’m staying home 🌽🌽🌽@HuskerFBNation @coach_frost @DonovanRaiola @SeanDillonNU @coachwilhite @Bluffs_Football @BarrettRuud #Committed #GBR #Cornfed pic.twitter.com/LcTw9koHgx— Brock Knutson (@knutson_brock) June 6, 2022
🌟🌟🌟
School: Scottsbluff
The specs: OT, 6-foot-7, 282 pounds
According to On3 Consensus, which combines metrics from four major recruiting services, Knutson is ranked No. 57 nationally at his position and No. 6 in Nebraska regardless of position.
SAM SLEDGE
COMMITTED🌽🏈#GBR pic.twitter.com/xRk7Bcp9aV— Sam Sledge (@SamSledge1) February 21, 2022
🌟🌟🌟
School: Creighton Prep
The specs: IOL, 6-foot-4, 270 pounds
According to On3 Consensus, which combines metrics from four major recruiting services, Sledge is ranked No. 86 nationally at his position and No. 8 overall in Nebraska regardless of position.
DWIGHT BOOTLE II
the good life.🌽@HuskerFBNation— Dwight Bootle II (@BootleIi) February 1, 2022
#committed #GBR pic.twitter.com/uWGQzug5QF
🌟🌟🌟
School: Miami, Florida.
The specs: CB, 5-foot-10, 162 pounds
According to On3 Consensus, which combines metrics from four major recruiting services, Bootle II is ranked No. 88 nationally at his position and No. 139 overall in Florida regardless of position.
HAYDEN MOORE
COMMITTED‼️ #GBR ☠️🌽 ☠️ @HuskerFBNation @coach_frost @BarrettRuud @CoachChinander @SeanDillonNU @RJHSFootball @CoachFilleman pic.twitter.com/qo3JhrZyA9— Hayden Moore (@HMOORE3405) June 21, 2022
🌟🌟🌟
Hometown: Aurora, Colorado.
The specs: LB, 6-foot-3, 210 pounds
According to On3 Consensus, which combines metrics from four major recruiting services, Moore is ranked No. 104 nationally at his position and No. 11 overall in Colorado regardless of position.
BARRY JACKSON
🌟🌟🌟
Hometown: Ellenwood, Georgia
The specs: WR, 5-foot-11, 175 pounds
According to On3 Consensus, which combines metrics from four major recruiting services, Jackson is ranked No. 143 nationally at his position and No. 95 overall in Georgia.
DYLAN ROGERS
🌟🌟🌟
Hometown: Cypress, Texas.
The specs: LB, 6-foot-2, 232 pounds.
According to On3 Consensus, which combines metrics from four major recruiting services, Rogers is ranked No. 49 nationally at his position and No. 92 overall in Texas.