Four-star 2023 edge Ashley Williams decommits from Nebraska. Who could take his spot in the class?

The Nebraska football team's 2023 recruiting class shrunk by one member Sunday when a four-star edge rusher decommitted.

Ashley Williams cited "recent events" and "a lapse in a communication" in a tweet announcing his decision. He went on to thank Nebraska coach Scott Frost and especially assistant Mickey Joseph, who led the recruiting effort of the Louisiana native.

Williams committed to Nebraska on July 10.

The loss of Williams drops the Huskers' 2023 class to 13 members. A name to watch is four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt from IMG Academy in Florida. 

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Lenhardt is being recruited by Nebraska assistants Mike Dawson and Erik Chinander. 

