Four-star 2022 QB MJ Morris talks recruitment, plans to visit NU, baseball and more

MJ Morris had to rehabilitate from surgery and learn a new system at a new school as a junior last fall.

Of course, like all high school athletes being recruited by Division I schools, his process has been slowed by the NCAA’s recruiting dead period since it went into force in March 2020.

The four-star Class of 2022 quarterback from Georgia, though, seems to be taking all the change and all of the challenges in stride.

“It was just a mindset thing,” Morris told the Journal Star. “I wasn’t able to really lift weights or anything and I was limited throwing, so the first part of the season was a little bit tough. Then I was at a new school, new system I didn’t really know too well, so it was a lot different. …

“But during the season, I really started to feel comfortable and like I can trust myself and now I’m just ready to go for my senior season.”

Morris is still highly regarded in the recruiting world despite missing some of his junior year. The Nebraska target is considered the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the country and the No. 94 player nationally by 247Sports despite the missed time, and the No. 5 dual-threat QB (No. 196 player nationally) by Rivals.