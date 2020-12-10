Four members of Huskers' 1970 national title team part of 2020 Nebraska HOF class

Three players and one assistant coach from Nebraska's 1970 national championship team are among seven inductees for the 2020 Nebraska Football Hall of Fame.

Quarterback Van Brownson, fullback Dan Schneiss, offensive tackle Wally Winter and coach Carl Selmer were each part of the Huskers' first national title run and will enter the hall together. The class also includes former Huskers Ray Phillips (1975-76) and Doug DuBose (1982-86), and former Omaha offensive line standout Chris Bober (1996-99).

Brownson was a three-year letterwinner at Nebraska and finished his collegiate career with 1,572 passing yards and 12 touchdowns while splitting time with Jerry Tagge. The Shenandoah, Iowa, native also directed three wins during the Huskers' 1969 season, including victories against Oklahoma and Georgia in the Sun Bowl.

Schneiss was a lead blocker for Nebraska's potent rushing attack from 1968-70. The fullback was a captain on the 1970 team and was an 11th-round NFL Draft pick by the New England Patriots in 1971. He rushed for 330 yards and four touchdowns and caught 18 passes as a senior.

Winter, an Eagle native, teamed with Bob Newton to give the Huskers one of the nation's top offensive tackle combinations. Nebraska averaged 420 yards of offense during Winter's senior season.