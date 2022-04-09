 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four lingering questions after spring ball: Still much to learn about offense and Thompson

Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Nebraska's Anthony Grant runs with the ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The Red-White Spring Game provided a glimpse into Nebraska's new-look offense and into the program in general. But plenty of questions remain, including these four: 

Can the Mark Whipple/Scott Frost offense get rolling quickly in 2022? Frost said Nebraska coaches kept the run game scheme "dreadfully simple" Saturday. What's more, Casey Thompson, the likely starting quarterback, played only three series. Hey, there was no reason for the Huskers to show all their cards in a scrimmage. For his part, Thompson said the run game was "fine" this spring, and he likes the athleticism at the receiver positions. "I just want to see us be a little more consistent and move the chains," he said.

Can Nebraska's offensive line make dramatic improvement? It was challenging to get much of a read on this Saturday because Nebraska's upper units played the entire first half without tackling. That said, pass protection broke down noticeably at times. Come August, Nebraska is hoping the return of Teddy Prochazka and Turner Corcoran — who both missed the spring with injuries — provides a significant boost.

Is there a running back who appears set to separate from the pack? Anthony Grant, a transfer from New Mexico Military Institute, provided a bolt of lightning with his 60-yard touchdown run. He definitely emerged as one of the team's three top running backs this spring along with sophomores Jaquez Yant and Rahmir Johnson. That appears to be a promising top three, and the Huskers will soon add Gabe Ervin when he's fully recovered from last season's knee injury. By the way, Markese Stepp looked strong on his only two carries Saturday (which netted 15 yards). 

Can Nebraska's defense continue the steady progress? Erik Chinander hasn't produced a world-beating unit during his tenure in Lincoln, but there's been year-to-year improvement. Junior defensive end Garrett Nelson is determined to help that trend continue. "I think about it all the time," he said. "I don't want there to be a drop-off." The biggest concern is the interior defensive line. It looked fine Saturday, but take that for what it's worth.

Steven M. Sipple

