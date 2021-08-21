Four juniors named as Husker captains, led by third-time selection Adrian Martinez

“Austin’s seen a lot of different things, been through some struggles in his three years, and I think that gives him a determination to make sure while he’s at Nebraska that this thing goes the way he wants it to,” Frost said then. “He’s pushing himself, he’s pushing everybody else. He can want to be a leader, and that’s great. He can want to be a captain, and that’s also great. My guess is the team will vote him one because that’s the kind of leadership he’s giving us.”

Taylor-Britt moved full-time to cornerback last year and emerged as one of Nebraska's best players and one of the top defensive backs in the conference. He was named second-team All-Big Ten by the league's coaches, who clearly saw the type of impact he had on defensive coordinator Erik Chinander's unit over the shortened season.

He could have declared for the NFL Draft, but instead decided to return for a fourth and final season in Lincoln.

"Do I think Cam has part of his game he can work on? Absolutely. Do I think that he’s done a nice job of putting himself into a position to be one of the top corners in the country? Absolutely," defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Monday. "So he’s just got to keep upping the ante, and he can do whatever he wants. The potential is unlimited there."

