Four former Huskers receive NFL Combine invitations
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019

Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson (21) celebrates his interception against Purdue during in the first half Nov. 2 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Four former Huskers will get a chance to work out for scouts at the upcoming NFL Combine.

Defensive linemen Darrion Daniels, Carlos Davis and Khalil Davis and cornerback Lamar Jackson each received invitations.

All four completed their seniors seasons with the Huskers last fall.

Jackson, who has a strong chance to get drafted, was a second-team All-Big Ten selection last season after finishing with a career-high 40 tackles, three interceptions and 12 pass breakups.

Khalil Davis led all Husker defensive linemen in tackles, finishing with 45. He also had a team-high eight sacks. His twin brother Carlos had 32 stops, including four sacks.

Daniels, a transfer from Oklahoma State, had 34 tackles, including 1½ sacks. The back end of his season was slowed by injuries.

The Combine is set for Feb. 23-March 2 in Indianapolis.

