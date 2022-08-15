 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four Big Ten teams ranked in AP Top 25; Nebraska receives one vote

  • Updated
  • 0

The nation's most prominent college football poll, the AP Top 25, features four Big Ten teams in its first rankings of the season — and two of them are on Nebraska's schedule.

Ohio State is the highest-ranked Big Ten team at No. 2, Michigan comes in at No. 8, Michigan State is No. 15 and Wisconsin is No. 18 in the poll. The Huskers will play Michigan and Wisconsin in back-to-back weeks in November, while Oklahoma comes in at No. 9 as the third ranked opponent on NU's schedule.

Other Big Ten teams receiving votes were Iowa (163 votes), Minnesota (31) and Nebraska (one). The Huskers' sole vote in the top 25 poll came from national college football writer Brett McMurphy, who revealed his ballot on Friday.

Here's the entire top 25:

People are also reading…

1. Alabama (54 first-place votes)

2. Ohio State (6)

3. Georgia (3)

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Texas A&M

7. Utah

8. Michigan

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oregon

12. Oklahoma State

13. NC State

14. USC

15. Michigan State

16. Miami (Florida)

17. Pittsburgh

18. Wisconsin

19. Arkansas

20. Kentucky

21. Ole Miss

22. Wake Forest

23. Cincinnati

24. Houston

25. BYU

Receiving votes: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas State 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian State 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, Utah State 2, Nebraska 1.

Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud throws a touchdown pass against Nebraska in the second quarter of a Nov. 6, 2021, game at Memorial Stadium.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LjsLuke

