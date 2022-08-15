Four Big Ten football teams ranked in AP Top 25; Nebraska receives one vote

The nation's most prominent college football poll, the AP Top 25, features four Big Ten teams in its first rankings of the season — and two of them are on Nebraska's schedule.

Ohio State is the highest-ranked Big Ten team at No. 2, Michigan comes in at No. 8, Michigan State is No. 15 and Wisconsin is No. 18 in the poll. The Huskers will play Michigan and Wisconsin in back-to-back weeks in November, while Oklahoma comes in at No. 9 as the third ranked opponent on NU's schedule.