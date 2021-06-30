Former NU president Bounds, Iowa State AD Pollard not in running for NU AD job

"We've worked really hard for 17 years to get this program in a spot. I'll take it as flattery and a huge compliment that there's folks in Nebraska — you know, there was a day, 17 years ago, where people thought the Iowa State athletics director, that people in Nebraska would think that that's who they should go hire? Rightfully so, they didn't look at our two programs as being comparable. I would argue right now our program is ahead of their program. I'll take that as a huge compliment, but Jamie Pollard is a Cyclone and I'm going to continue to be a Cyclone."