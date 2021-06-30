 Skip to main content
Former NU president Bounds, Iowa State AD Pollard not in running for NU AD job
Jamie Pollard

Jamie Pollard (right) has had a successful 16-year run as Iowa State's athletic director.

 Associated Press file photo

Who will be Nebraska's next athletic director? 

Time will tell, but two names can be checked off the list. 

Former University of Nebraska system president Hank Bounds told the Journal Star that he will not be a candidate for the job, while current Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard batted down chatter about his potential candidacy on a podcast on Wednesday. 

Bounds was part of the team that hired Bill Moos to Nebraska in 2017 and, even after he left the system's top post to teach at South Alabama in the summer of 2019, he agreed to a three-year contract worker to help the athletic department's foundation raise money for the $155 million North Stadium expansion facility project. 

Bounds served as the NU system president from 2015-2019. 

Meanwhile, Pollard, the longtime ISU athletic director, batted down any chatter that he might be in the running for the Nebraska job on the Heartland College Sports podcast.

"Nebraska's a great program, has a lot of great history. I have a lot of admiration for Coach (Tom) Osborne, both as a coach and when he was an AD in the Big 12. My daughter goes to Nebraska, I love the city of Lincoln, but I love working at Iowa State and I am not leaving Iowa State. I'm here.

"We've worked really hard for 17 years to get this program in a spot. I'll take it as flattery and a huge compliment that there's folks in Nebraska — you know, there was a day, 17 years ago, where people thought the Iowa State athletics director, that people in Nebraska would think that that's who they should go hire? Rightfully so, they didn't look at our two programs as being comparable. I would argue right now our program is ahead of their program. I'll take that as a huge compliment, but Jamie Pollard is a Cyclone and I'm going to continue to be a Cyclone." 

Nebraska is in the early stages of a national search that will include a search firm to assist UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and a search committee, though as of Tuesday evening a contract with a firm had not been signed. 

The school announced the abrupt retirement of Bill Moos, who spent more than three years at NU, on Friday. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Tags

Related to this story

