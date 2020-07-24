Former NU assistant Blake was arguably as strong a recruiter as the program has ever seen

Although his tenure as Oklahoma's head coach was largely a disaster, many Sooner fans to this day can tell you about John Blake's recruiting prowess.
He later spent three seasons as a Nebraska defensive line coach (2004-06) — and yes, made a big impression as a recruiter. Make no mistake, though, he was widely respected as a position coach, as well.
Known for his big personality, Blake died Thursday at age 59.
During his tenure at Nebraska, he was credited with being largely responsible for the Huskers in 2005 signing the nation's fifth-ranked recruiting class, according to Rivals.com. It remains the school's top-rated class in the modern recruiting era.
According to Nate Clouse of HuskerOnline.com, Blake was either the lead recruiter, position coach or played a key role in the recruiting process for Class of 2005 players such as Ndamukong Suh, Marlon Lucky, Barry Turner, Phillip Dillard, Ola Dagunduro, Barry Cryer and Steve Octavien. All told, Blake was an important figure in helping sign well over a third of that class.
Such a haul arguably places Blake among the top recruiters ever to pass through the program.
What's more, Blake's defensive lines at Nebraska were productive from the get-go. In 2004 — Bill Callahan's first season as head coach — Blake's defensive front helped the Huskers rank 11th nationally in rushing defense, as the Huskers allowed only 2.9 yards per attempt (NU allowed 4.8 per carry last season). In 2005, the Huskers finished No. 1 in the nation in both sacks (50) and tackles for loss (140).
He left Nebraska following the 2006 season to take over as defensive line coach at North Carolina. At UNC, he drew severe sanctions from the NCAA for pushing players toward agent Gary Wichard.
In addition to his career as a college coach, Blake made an impression in the NFL. In three seasons as defensive line coach with the Dallas Cowboys, the franchise won two Super Bowls (1993 and 1995). In 1996, he took over as Oklahoma's head coach, guiding the Sooners to a 12-22 record before being fired in November 1998.
Blake is survived by his wife, Freda, and son Jourdan, who played college football at both Baylor and SMU.
