Former NU assistant Blake was arguably as strong a recruiter as the program has ever seen

Although his tenure as Oklahoma's head coach was largely a disaster, many Sooner fans to this day can tell you about John Blake's recruiting prowess.

He later spent three seasons as a Nebraska defensive line coach (2004-06) — and yes, made a big impression as a recruiter. Make no mistake, though, he was widely respected as a position coach, as well.

Known for his big personality, Blake died Thursday at age 59.

During his tenure at Nebraska, he was credited with being largely responsible for the Huskers in 2005 signing the nation's fifth-ranked recruiting class, according to Rivals.com. It remains the school's top-rated class in the modern recruiting era.

According to Nate Clouse of HuskerOnline.com, Blake was either the lead recruiter, position coach or played a key role in the recruiting process for Class of 2005 players such as Ndamukong Suh, Marlon Lucky, Barry Turner, Phillip Dillard, Ola Dagunduro, Barry Cryer and Steve Octavien. All told, Blake was an important figure in helping sign well over a third of that class.

Such a haul arguably places Blake among the top recruiters ever to pass through the program.