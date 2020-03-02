Former Nebraska standout Jeremiah Sirles retires from NFL, citing recent ankle surgeries

Former Nebraska offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles, who made the San Diego Chargers' roster as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and stuck in the NFL for five-plus seasons, has decided to retire from the sport.

He announced his decision Monday via Twitter, saying two major ankle surgeries last year played a major role in the decision.

"Part of me will always be just a kid who was able to play a game he loved for 20 years," Sirles wrote. "Here is to the next steps and some exciting things lined up."

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Sirles, after starring at Bear Creek High School in Lakewood, Colorado, played for Nebraska from 2010 to 2013. After sitting out as a redshirt in 2009, he played in 53 games, starting 41. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a senior and second-team All-Big Ten as a junior.

The last NFL team for which he played was the Buffalo Bills, in 2018. In addition to a season with the Chargers, he played for the Minnesota Vikings from 2015-17 and had a short stint with the Carolina Panthers before moving on to Buffalo. Before last season, Sirles ended up on the physically unable to perform list and eventually was cut through an injury settlement.

Here's his full tweet:

