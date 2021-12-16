Former Nebraska QB Martinez chooses to continue playing career at Kansas State

He decided to take part in Nebraska’s Senior Day festivities before the game against Iowa just in case it was his last chance.

Martinez first won Nebraska’s starting quarterback job in August 2018, when he beat out Tristan Gebbia ahead of Frost’s first season as the coach. From there, he started 38 of the 44 games of Frost’s tenure over the past four seasons, with NU going 14-24 in those games. He missed one start due to a knee injury in 2018, two due to a left shoulder injury in 2019, two last year when he was benched in favor of Luke McCaffrey and NU’s season finale this year against Iowa.

He holds numerous school records, including career records for 400-yard offensive outings (five), 300-yard outings (19) and career completions (670).

In 2021, he set the school season record for total offensive yards per game (308), a number that checked in No. 2 in the Big Ten behind only Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and No. 15 nationally.

Martinez in many ways had his best statistical season this fall, averaging 9.4 yards per pass attempt and accounting for 27 touchdowns (14 passing, 13 rushing) against 13 turnovers.