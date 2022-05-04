Former Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers will find familiar faces in Oregon program

Casey Rogers is headed to Oregon.

He'll find at least two familiar faces there.

Rogers, the former Nebraska defensive lineman, entered the transfer portal two weeks ago. Wednesday, the 6-foot-5, 295-pound senior announced via social media that his new team will be the Oregon Ducks.

Tony Tuioti, who coached Nebraska's defensive linemen from 2019 to 2021, took over in December at Oregon in the same role.

Jordon Riley, a reserve defensive lineman on last season's Husker team, in January announced his transfer to the Ducks.

Rogers was expected to be one of Nebraska's stalwarts on the defensive interior alongside Ty Robinson this fall. Rogers missed the first five games of the 2021 season with a knee injury suffered in preseason camp and then aggravated that same knee on one of the final snaps of the 2021 season against Iowa. That caused Rogers to miss spring ball, but he was tracking toward being healthy this summer and a starting role in the fall.

A native of Syracuse, New York, Rogers has played in 19 games over the past three years for the Huskers. He played in four games in the 2019 season as a redshirt freshman, then appeared in all eight during the shortened 2020 campaign.

He entered the portal with 42 tackles (6½ for loss) and 1½ sacks to his name to go along with a pair of passes defensed.

Since Rogers' departure from the program, Nebraska restocked its defensive line group with portal acquisitions Ochaun Mathis (formerly of TCU) and Devin Drew (Texas Tech).

