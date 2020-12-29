Former Nebraska defender Ronald Delancy announces his transfer to Toledo

Former Nebraska defensive back Ronald Delancy, who left the Husker program during the 2020 season, announced Tuesday night he's continuing his playing career at Toledo.
Delancy's announcement comes one day after another Floridian, receiver Marcus Fleming, announced he's transferring from Nebraska to Maryland. Delancy and Fleming were teammates at Northwestern High School.
“Every opportunity counts” 💫💙 #LLP #blessedchild pic.twitter.com/hAbt15Yewm— Ronald Delancy III ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@_TherealkingRjj) December 30, 2020
In fact, all five of the 2020 Florida signees who left the Husker program recently have found new homes. Henry Gray transferred to Florida International, Keyshawn Greene to Florida Atlantic and Jaiden Francois to Central Florida.