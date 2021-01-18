 Skip to main content
Former Nebraska assistant Kevin Steele to serve as acting head coach at Tennessee
Kevin Steele, Les Miles

Kevin Steele speaks in 2015 in Baton Rouge, La. Steele, who served as Nebraska's linebacker coach from 1989 to 1994, is the interim coach at Tennessee, the program announced Monday.

 Associated Press file photo

Former Nebraska assistant coach Kevin Steele is in the thick of one of the most interesting stories of the college football offseason.

He reportedly will serve as Tennessee's acting head coach.

He will guide the program while the university searches for a replacement for Jeremy Pruitt, who was fired with cause on Monday for alleged NCAA violations under his watch.

According to The Knoxville News Sentinel, Steele signed a two-year contract Jan. 12 to become a defensive assistant coach with the Vols.

Steele, 62, has experience helping a team through transition, recently serving as the interim coach at Auburn after it fired ex-coach Gus Malzahn. He had previously served as the Tigers' defensive coordinator for five seasons and has had assistant coaching stints at Alabama and LSU of the SEC.

From 1989 to 1994, Steele coached Nebraska's linebackers under then-head coach Tom Osborne. During Steele's six years in Lincoln, the Huskers went 60-11, appeared in six bowl games, won four conference championships and captured the 1994 national championship with a 13-0 record. 

He came to Nebraska after a two-year stint at Tennessee, where he coached the secondary under the legendary Johnny Majors. Steele is a 1981 graduate of UT.

