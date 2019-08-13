Former McCook standout Zach Schlager announced Tuesday that he is transferring from Colorado State's football program to Nebraska, where he'll join the team as a walk-on linebacker.
Schlager's father, Russ, confirmed the move to the Coloradoan newspaper on Tuesday afternoon and subsequently told the Journal Star that Zach is driving to Lincoln on Wednesday.
Life Changes pic.twitter.com/ppemekKu20— Zach Schlager (@Zschlager21) August 13, 2019
McCook coach Jeff Gross on Tuesday said, "the whole town of McCook would go nuts and all of the Zach Schlager fans in McCook" would be thrilled if the former Class B star did pick the Huskers.
Zach Schlager was a two-way starter for McCook and a prolific one, rushing for 1,134 yards and posting 119 tackles as a junior before injuries shortened his senior season. As a sophomore, he set a school record with 138 stops.
"He's one of the best ones we've ever had," Gross said. "Zach had committed to Colorado State in April or May of his junior year, so long before he even got to play a down of senior year football. ...
"He's a tenacious defender and he makes plays all over the field. He can run, he's strong and his work ethic is unbelievable."
Schlager had already been committed to CSU for months when NU head coach Scott Frost and his staff were hired in early December 2018 and Schlager signed with the Rams just a few weeks later.
"Timing just didn't work out. The Nebraska staff was new in December, but he had been committed for so long and with the early signing date he stuck with it," Gross said.
During his freshman season at CSU, the 6-foot and 211-pound linebacker appeared in three early-season games and redshirted.
He'll have four years of eligibility remaining. As as a walk-on at NU, Schlager will likely join the for practice when classes start Aug. 26. Because Schlager was a scholarship player in Fort Collins, NCAA transfer rules say he would have to sit out a year as a walk-on at Nebraska unless he got a waiver for immediate eligibility.